third outing together and they return to the same restaurant as the first appointment – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The actress and the singer were photographed at the Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, where they had already met in June. The couple then showed up together in July to a concert

Three clues are said to prove it. So the fact that Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were surprised together for the third time (and moreover in the same restaurant as the first outing on June 30th), could reasonably suggest that between the two there is really tender. The last public sighting dates back to Saturday 25 September, when the 46-year-old actress and Abel Tesfaye (this is the real name of the Canadian singer) were again seen having dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles. As you can see in the video published by the Daily Mail, unlike the previous time, in this case the two – in a perfectly coordinated total black look – arrived separately in the exclusive local

of Italian cuisine

of Italian cuisine, but they then left together, after two and a half hours, in his black SUV, heading for his mansion in Bel-Air.

In reality, both the video and the photos – also published on Instagram – do not confirm the future liaison between Angie (fresh from an agreement with her ex-husband Brad Pitt on the Chateau Miraval, their French estate of 164 million dollars) and the 31-year-old artist who in his book of conquests boasts stars such as Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. Thus it is not at all excluded that between the two there are only working relationships, as an anonymous source close to The Weeknd had already pointed out in June to explain that first dinner. And even the second public outing on July 10 at a private concert in Los Angeles had been, according to the two concerned, a mere coincidence: they were in the same place at the same time. Now the third meeting. And a new set of considerations and inferences. For now without confirmation.