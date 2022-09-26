News

“Third Place Would Have Been Better”: Lottery Winner Lamenting His Luck

Lottery tickets in Kerala, India

Anoop, a driver from Kerala, India, is so overwhelmed with requests for financial aid that he regrets winning the lottery jackpot.

The man won 250 million rupees ($3.06 million) in a state government lottery in mid-September.

But a week later, he posted a video asking strangers to stop harassing him and his family.

“I wish I hadn’t won,” he says. “Third prize would have been better.”

