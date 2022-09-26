“Third Place Would Have Been Better”: Lottery Winner Lamenting His Luck

Drafting

Anoop, a driver from Kerala, India, is so overwhelmed with requests for financial aid that he regrets winning the lottery jackpot.

The man won 250 million rupees ($3.06 million) in a state government lottery in mid-September.

But a week later, he posted a video asking strangers to stop harassing him and his family.

“I wish I hadn’t won,” he says. “Third prize would have been better.”

Anoop says in the video that you are considering moving to escape the overwhelming attention of the public.

When he won the prize, the largest offered in the state in a lottery, the man made national headlines.

image source, INA Caption, Anoop says her family has been moving house to escape public attention.

He bought the ticket on September 17. The day before she had planned to fly to Malaysia to work, something that he was going to be able to do thanks to his son’s savings.

When news of the award broke, her family received a lot of media attention.

“I was overjoyed when I won,” he says in a recently posted video. “There were people and cameras in the house and we were happy.”

But the situation “soon got out of hand“add.

“I can’t leave the house, I can’t go anywhere. My son is sick and I can’t take him to the doctor.”

Anoop, who will receive $1,840,900 after taxes from the government, says people come home every morning.

“All I can tell everyone is that I haven’t received any money yet. No one seems to understand my problem, no matter how many times I say it.”

Anoop says that he and his family they have been staying with relatives to escape attention.

The state government has indicated that it will organize a one-day financial management training program for Anoop to help it use money wisely.