Third richest man in Mexico: ‘Buy Bitcoin!’

The third richest man in Mexico sent a New Year message to Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts, advising them to steer clear of fiat money and invest in BTC instead.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego posted a short video on Twitter for its over 950,000 followers:

“Stay away from fiat money. Be it the dollar, the euro, the yen … they’re all the same. It’s fake money made out of paper lies. Central banks are producing more than ever.”

Then he points to the camera and says: “Invest in Bitcoin!

Unsurprisingly, Salinas promotes investing in BTC, as he has been a staunch advocate and evangelist of cryptocurrency since 2013. In his Twitter biography, defines itself “Mexican businessman and Bitcoin holder.

Salinas aims to make Mexico’s second largest retail bank, Banco Azteca, the first money lender to do business in BTC. Unfortunately, Salinas’ ambitious plans had to clash with regulators.

The Central Bank of Mexico has in fact declared that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are not considered legal tender currencies, and therefore their use in the financial system is prohibited. In September Alejandro Díaz de León, governor of the Bank of Mexico, said that BTC will never be legal tender as it is excessively volatile.

But these obstacles do not seem to have deterred Salinas. In January of this year, during an interview with Cointelegraph, he shared his belief that Bitcoin is a non-confiscable asset.

In the interview he also revealed of first buying BTC at $ 500 in 2013, via Grayscale: he called it one of his best investments ever. He also tweeted in favor of Bitcoin remittances, which could potentially become a $ 40 billion market for Mexicans sending cross-border payments to the United States.

