Third Walk of Hope to benefit Steven Anthony Children’s Hospital

The resources would be raised for the treatment and research center for pediatric cancer patients.

Mr. Iván Rafael Ayala Cruz, president and founder of SACH. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Glorianis Alviarez.

Iván Ayala Cruz Kids Cancer Foundation and Steven Anthony Children’s Hospital present the third Walk of Hope to benefit children with cancer. The goal of the walk is to collect 300 thousand dollars to start the first phase of remodeling of the treatment and research centerlocated in the former Children’s Shelter, on Villa Street, in Ponce.

20 municipalities in the southwestern region will be impacted, starting on July 9 with an internal walk in the town of Utuado, then will run from July 15 to 18, culminating in Ponce.

Bringing together supporters, donors, volunteers, family members, friends of pediatric cancer patients and survivors, the fundraising event is hosted by Steven Anthony Children’s Hospital; specialized in pediatric cancer with a unique “boutique” concept in Puerto Rico and Latin America, and the municipalities it will serve in a larger fundraising effort. Steven Anthony Children’s Hospital (SACH) has received the Certificate of Necessity and Appropriateness (CNC) issued by the Department of Health.

“That’s three fundraiser walks now, and I will remain steadfast in my commitment to fulfill the promise I made to my son Steven Anthony on his deathbed… cancer does not rest, and neither will I until I meet the sanctuary of hope, Steven Anthony Children’s Hospital. That will be the promise fulfilled to continue sowing hope in the lives of children with cancer and their families,” said Mr. Iván Rafael Ayala Cruz, president and founder of SACH.

the 3rd The Walk of Hope begins on July 9 internally in the town of Utuado. The extended route leaves on July 15 and will visit the towns of Arecibo, Hatillo, Camuy, Quebradillas and Isabela. The second day, Aguadilla, Aguada, Rincón, Añasco and Mayagllez. The third day, Hormiguero, San Germán, Sabana Grande and Guánica. The fourth day, Yauco, Guayanilla, Peñuela and ends in Ponce.

SACH’s mission is to increase the percentage of survival, thus avoiding the exile of the patient to be transferred out of the country. Due to the lack of specialized hospital services for patients pediatric patients diagnosed with cancercauses incurring in additional costs of transfers, hospital admissions and long stays, which is based on greater anguish for patients and their families.

The inspiration and promise made by Ledo. Iván R. Ayala is his son, Steven Anthony Ayala Rivera, who died in 2009 at just 6 years of age as a result of cancer treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

The medical facility will have a research center, 25 beds, lodging, and will provide specialized services to children and adolescents with cancer. In addition, it will provide services, it will provide specialized intra-hospital services around the medical complex.

The pediatric oncology program will exclusively treat childhood cancers: leukemia, brain and spinal tumors, Ewing’s sarcoma, germ cell tumors, histiocytosis, leukemia, lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndrome, neurofibromatosis, osteogenic sarcoma, retinoblastoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and Wilms tumor.

The sporting event has a waiver from the Department of Health and will comply with the COVID-19 protocols. You can make your donations through ATH Móvil 787.974.5523. Through PayPal.Me/SACHPR or through the Banco Popular account ++134-437888. In addition, you can join our promise with the purchase of the SACH T-shirt and the purchase of the Brick for the Square of Hope at Steven Anthony Children’s Hospital. For more information and details on how you can be part of our group of volunteers or sponsors, please call 787.974.5523 or 939.328.3799.

JOIN!, to our promise to continue sowing hope in the life of a child with cancer and his family.