Thirteen fantastic films to watch at Sitges 2022

‘Piety’ by Eduardo Casanova

Brand new winner of the main section of the Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, the most important genre contest in the United States. A grotesque and delirious toxic relationship between mother and son, with parallels between the toxic relationship that is also established between a dictatorship and its people (and, specifically, using that of North Korea), serves to display the imaginary staff and style visual by Eduardo Casanova, in his second feature film after debuting with ‘Pieles’ in 2017 (Official Fantastic Section)

venus-de-jaume-balaguero.jpeg

‘Venus’ by Jaume Balaguero

Opening the festival in style, we will have the latest from the director from Lleida. Inspired by the story ‘The dreams of the witch’s house’ by HP Lovecraft, horror without limits transferred to the present, to a building on the outskirts of Madrid, and an Ester Expósito chased by some thugs for having stolen a bag full of money from the nightclub where he works (the least of his problems) and also a victim of strange supernatural phenomena (and this is where things will get much worse).

after-yang-of-kogonada.jpeg

”Saying Goodbye to Yang’ by Kogonada

One more proposal about relationships and androids and humans. One more? The American filmmaker Kogonada, born in South Korea, offers a melancholic and enigmatic twist mixing universes such as Philip K. Dick and even Charlie Kaufman. He stars as Colin Farell in one of his most surprising roles (Fantastic Official Section Out of Competition).

jerk-of-gisele-vienne.jpeg

‘Jerk’ by Gisèle Vienne

Now that ‘true crimes’ are so in vogue, let’s go with another really creepy one. The story of Dean Corll who between 1970 and 1973 and with the help of two teenagers, was convicted of kidnapping, raping, torturing and murdering at least 28 children in Houston, Texas (New Visions).

hunt-de-lee-jung-jae.jpeg

‘Hunt’ by Lee Jung-Jae

Player 456 of the famous ‘The Squid Game’ returns. Or rather, its actor, a Lee Jung-Jae who is now behind the camera, and also in front, directing and co-starring in an intense action thriller with infiltrated spies, and unexpected twists, in South Korea in the 80s. (Orbit).

little-pig-of-carlota-pereda.jpeg

‘Little Pig’ by Carlota Pereda

In any other situation, Sara (Laura Galán) would not have hesitated to help some girls kidnapped by a serial killer in the town where she spends the summer. But what if those girls were bullying her, making fun of her for being overweight? What if she also felt some sympathy towards the kidnapper for having helped her at a certain time? Carlota Pereda makes her feature debut adapting her award-winning 2018 short. And it seems that she’s not doing badly at all. For example, she has also won the award for best horror film at the Fantastic Fest (Official Fantastic Section, out of competition).

les-cinq-diables-de-lea-mysius.jpeg

‘The Five Devils’ by Léa Mysius

We must not lose sight of the French filmmakers and that in recent years they have given us reference names in the genre such as Julia Ducournau. Here we will have a realistic portrait, but at the same time building a fantastic universe of its own around a family that has strange powers. And what could have remained a family drama ends up turning into something much more disturbing because of the youngest daughter of the family (Fantastic Official Section).

as-bestas.jpeg

‘As Bestas’ by Rodrigo Sorogoyen

In Sitges and nothing less than the endorsement of having won the audience award at the last San Sebastan Festival. Sorogoyen has established himself as an indisputable author in the panorama of the best Spanish thriller. His new thriller is claustrophobic, despite taking place in the surroundings of a Galician village, and with a growing tension, which will be brewing between a French couple willing to live from organic farming and the interests of some neighbors, decided to sell the land for the creation of a wind farm (Órbita, closure)

you-wont-be-alone-by-goran-stolevski.jpeg

‘You Won’t Be Alone’ by Goran Stolevski

A young woman is kidnapped, separated from her family and turned into a witch by an evil spirit. But, over time, the girl will become curious about what it means to be and feel like a human. For this reason, she will occupy the body of different villagers, whom she must have previously killed. And the best thing, set in a small town in the mountains of Macedonia, in the 19th century, is that it is presented with the credential of being one of the best stories about witches ever made (Fantastic Official Section).

leonor-will-never-die-de-martika-ramirez-escobar.jpeg

Leonor Will Never Die by Martika Ramirez Escobar

From the Philippines we can get one of the best surprises in Sitges. A magical story that overflows with love for cinema through an old woman, a retired screenwriter, who struggles to solve the economic problems of her family. Rummaging through an unfinished script of hers, she will suddenly find herself, and by magic, inside her own film (New Visions).

inu-oh-de-masaaki-yuasa.jpeg

‘Inu-Oh’ by Masaaki Yuasa

A musical anime with medieval rock and opera? Seeing is believing. Let’s not forget the animation in Sitges, and the one that promises to be quite an experience is the latest from the director of ‘Lu Over the Wall’ or ‘Love is in the water’ with a psychedelic story in 14th century Japan and two peculiar protagonists, Inu-Oh, a dancer with extraordinary abilities, and Tomona, a blind musician (Anima’t, special sessions).

nocebo-de-lorcan-finnegan.jpeg

‘Nocebo’ by Lorcan Finnegan

If you’re one of those who thought you’d find in the director of ‘Vivarium’ a director worthy of following in the fantastic genre, surely you won’t want to miss his new work. The Irish director, who does not seem very fond of telling precisely conventional stories, and this time offers us a series of current reflections through the story of a woman who suffers from a strange and disconcerting illness. The added attraction is its protagonist, an Eva Green who will also be present in Sitges (Fantastic Official Section).

to-the-bones-bones-and-all-by-luca-guadagnino.jpeg Movies in Sitges 2022

‘To the bone: Bones and All’ by Luca Guadagnino

And thirteen… plus one. Among the essentials is, naturally, the film that has the honor of closing the event. Starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet, the new Luca Guadagnino is a romantic drama and a very special road movie. One of its references could be Terrence Malick’s ‘Bad Lands’, but set in President Reagan’s America in the 1980s. And, most shockingly, the characters live in a world where cannibalism literally exists. The same two protagonists are and want to understand why they have this need to devour the people they love. Tenderness, survival and destruction.

Source: Cinemanía Movies