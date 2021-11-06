Thirteen regions above the contagion threshold, but Italy remains white- Corriere.it

Critical level for Friuli Venezia Giulia, Calabria and the province of Bolzano. Lazio is worse

The parameters The transition from the white to the yellow zone takes place on the basis of three parameters: the weekly incidence of new positives must exceed 50 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, the employment rate in the medical area must be over 15%, the employment rate in intensive care must be over 10%. The passage in the yellow zone requires a mask also outdoors. Italy remains completely white because both the employment rate in the medical area and intensive care are below the risk threshold. The data in detail give an insight into what is happening in the country.

Friuli Venezia Giulia, Bolzano and Calabria Friuli Venezia Giulia is the region with the worst data: the incidence of new cases equal to 139.6 and the occupancy of places in intensive care 9.1%. The situation in the medical area remains well below the critical threshold at 7.7%, but the attention remains high. Much concern also for the autonomous province of Bolzano where there are 189.1 cases per week and employment in the medical area at 11.6% even if the figure of intensive care at 3.8% is comforting. Calabria has an incidence of 52.5, places occupied for 10.2% and intensive care at 4.7%. Cases continue to rise in Lazio which recorded an incidence of 63 new positives but the situation of hospitalizations under control because there is 7% employment in the wards and 4.8% in intensive care..

The thirteen regions Thirteen regions have exceeded 50 cases per week. Calabria (52.5%), Campania (56.9), Emilia Romagna (56.1), Friuli Venezia Giulia (139.6), Lazio (63), Liguria (52.1), Marche (50.2) , autonomous province of Bolzano (189.1), autonomous province of Trento (63), Sicily (51.7), Tuscany (57.7), Umbria (51.4), Veneto (75.3).

Well Lombardy and Piedmont On the other hand, the numbers relating to Lombardy are very good: 34 weekly cases, 5.2% positions occupied in the ward, 3.2% in intensive care. It is also good in Piedmont with 38 new infections, with 3.5% in the medical area, 3.3% in intensive care.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link