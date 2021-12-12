Thirteenth 2021 for state workers: dates and amount

For employees December is the highly anticipated month of thirteenth 2021. In this article we see together what are the times for the disbursement of the monthly salary for state personnel and how much the amount arrives (enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

Thirteenth 2021: when it arrives

If you are a private or state employee you will be interested in the delivery dates of the 13th 2021.

According to the reference standard, the monthly salary comes merged with the monthly salary December and the disbursement date may vary depending on the role one holds.

Specifically, the public personnel receives the salary and the thirteenth month’s salary on December 16.

The exceptions are nursery and primary school teachers, to which remuneration is paid on December 14, and the staff of provincial directorates of the Treasury which instead has as a reference date that of December 15.

Private individuals, on the other hand, will have to refer to the relative national collective labor agreement. However, it is certain that they will receive the thirteenth before Christmas, except for exceptions specified by the category contract.

Amount of the thirteenth 2021

Now that we have seen what are the dates to keep in mind for the payment of the thirteenth 2021, it is natural to ask how much the monthly payment is.

The thirteenth has an amount equal to one twelfth of the annual salary. In other words, therefore, it corresponds to a monthly salary and is calculated as follows:

multiply the number of months of work by the gross salary you receive in your paycheck;

divide the result by 12.

We hope we have clarified a bit, but if you still have doubts about the dates and amounts of the 13th 2021, do not hesitate to write to us on Instagram.