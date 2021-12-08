Thirteenth, 44 billion arriving for 35 million Italians- Corriere.it

This Christmas, Italians who have an employee job will have more money in their pockets on average. And not for the so-called Christmas Bonus that someone will also have. After the collapse of 2020, the thirteenth starts to grow again: this year the amount of the additional month (the payment date depends on the national category contract, indicatively from 10 to 20 December for state employees and before Christmas for workers in the private sector, while retirees have already received it) is expected to reach 43.7 billion, over 360 million more than last December but still 1.2 billion below the pre-pandemic level. An additional injection that should generate a boost of 21 billion for purchases over the holidays, about 2.7 billion more than in 2020. Confesercenti, based on a Swg survey. To receive the thirteenth will be over 35 million Italians between retirees and employees, for an average amount of just over 1,200 euros net.

More household expenses and fewer gifts Most of the relative amount – explains Confesercenti-Swg – will go into consumption, in particular to expenses for home and family, for which Italians will employ almost 15.7 billion, over 3.3 billion more than last year (+ 27.4%). A boom that looks like a rebound: last year, in fact, the same expenditure item had recorded a decline of 3.4 billion. On the other hand, the share of resources that will go into gifts decreases (5.4 billion, 10.2% less than in 2020) and that dedicated to accounts to be paid which falls from 13 billion last year to 10.2 this December.



The savings share is growing Savings, on the other hand, are still growing: this year 12.5 billion will end up under the mattress, almost one billion more than in 2020 and 2.1 billion more than in 2019. This year – comments Confesercenti – the thirteenth should give a boost to consumption much more consistent than last year. An increase due primarily to the resumption of work after the stop imposed by the pandemic and the consequent reduction in debt. A signal that bodes well, even if there is no lack of elements of concern. The growth in savings, which increased for the second consecutive year, is linked to a persistent state of uncertainty, in turn due to the prolongation of the health emergency. We need an injection of confidence: let’s accelerate on the fourth doses and clear the horizon of the hypothesis of new restrictions, which would worsen the deterioration of the climate and would put a mortgage on the recovery underway.

