Thirteenth lower, bad surprise for many workers: who is involved

Thirteenth lowest for some workers, news that can ruin the month of December. Let’s find out who are the citizens who will have the bitter surprise.

The month of December is the most anticipated of the year for the Christmas holidays, dinners with friends and relatives, holidays in the snow and for the thirteenth. The additional monthly salary equal to almost the entire salary represents a glimmer of light expected by many families, especially in a period of economic crisis. Double your monthly salary it can be an opportunity to treat yourself to a trip, satisfy a necessary expense or simply to set aside savings and, why not, invest them to see them pay off. The extra amount you will get will not be exactly the same as your salary as deductions and bonuses are not included in the calculation of the thirteenth. It will still be a considerable sum except for a few workers who realize they have one much lower thirteenth.

Thirteenth lowest, for whom and what is the reason

The reason behind a much lower thirteenth compared to the monthly salary is related to the fact that not all working periods contribute to the calculation of the additional monthly payment. Specifically, absences due to illness, holidays, maternity or accident allow for the maturation of the thirteenth. To these are added marital leave, layoffs and rest for breastfeeding. In reverse, they do not contribute to the calculation absences related to parental leave, unpaid leave, absence due to strike, unjustified absences, unpaid leave and illness of the children.

Another condition for expecting a complete thirteenth is to have worked at least fifteen days within a month. If this were not the case, the additional monthly salary would not be accrued and the thirteenth would be lower. Another important aspect to consider is related to the absence for Covid, or rather for the not in possession of the Green Pass.

Low additional monthly rent and Green pass

Since last October 15 to go to work is mandatory the Green Pass or vaccination, recovery from Covid 19 or the molecular or antigenic swab. Many workers for not having green certification they are absent from the workplace. If the period of absence that began on October 15 continues until today, the thirteenth will correspond to three quarters of the salary resulting lower than in previous years.