Thirteenth month’s salary, when it arrives and to whom it is due, it matters

A more peaceful Christmas and a boost for consumption: when the thirteenth 2021 arrives, who is entitled to, the excluded and the “extra” monthly payments

When does it arrive and when do they pay the thirteenth monthly salary 2021, who is it and what are the amounts? A peaceful Christmas for many and a boost for the consumption just in view of the Christmas holidays, here’s what you need to know about it.

These are important and highly relevant topics, the inherent ones to the economy and in general to money, with the attention of many who, understandably, focuses precisely on “extra” monthly payment long awaited.

In this regard, December is a month particularly awaited by workers, since the arrival of thirteenth allows many to face the spe with more tranquilitysand other period. As IlGiorno.it explains, this monthly payment concerns more than 35 million Italians between workers and retirees, where it is not the type of employment agreement that counts, but the contract, whether for a fixed or permanent term, full-time or part-time.

However, if it is in the latter case, Ilgiorno.it he explains that we are talking about increased hourly wages. There bonus it is also up to domestic workers.

Thirteenth monthly salary 2021: when it arrives and how much, to whom it is due, increased amounts

An extremely important and highly relevant topic, Ilgiorno.it explains that the thirteenth it is paid out in a single installment and can be paid both in excess and together with salary And pension.

Compared to at your place, there is no fixed one, specifically as regards the private work. It is generally about payments which are made before the arrival of Christmas; for public sector workers, l“extra” monthly it is elaborated with the payslip of September and paid indicatively by 10 to 20 December, depending on the sector to which you belong and the collective agreement.

IlGiorno.it he explains that there is talk of an increase in the bonus for this year, which should settle on quota 43.7 billion euros with an increase of 360 million compared to last December, although it is still 1.2 billion below the pre-pandemic level.

This injection should lead to a boost of around 21 billion as regards purchases during the holiday period, with an increase of around 2.7 billion compared to 2020.

On the Ilgiorno.it we read that on average, in the portfolio of Italians there will be an entry of around 1200 euros net or slightly higher, estimate made by Confesercenti, based on the Swg survey.

How the thirteenth is calculated, who are the excluded and the scenario

The calculation of the thirteenth, hence the relative amount, explains IlGiorno.it, is equal to one twelfth of the total that is received over the course of a year; the calculation is made by multiplying the monthly salary by the months actually worked. The figure must then be different by 12.

The reference to be taken into consideration is their fixed salary, excluding bonuses and extra hours; we read that it is necessary to include maternity and paternity or matrimonial leave, accidents and illnesses.

As for the excluded, or those who do not have the right to receive it, this concerns trainees and interns, administrators, project workers, VAT numbers and freelancers.

According to the study by Confesercenti And Swg, explains Ilgiorno.it, a large chunk of the thirteenth will go to consumption and specifically at household and family expenses, while a to decrease will be the quotas to be allocated to gifts and ai accounts to be paid.

To grow will be the savings, almost a billion more than last year and 2.1 more than in 2019. It is therefore expected, according to scenario reported, higher consumption growth than last year, although there are still elements of concern, with “savings growth, which increased for the second consecutive year” that explains Confesercenti, “it is linked to a persistent state of uncertainty “.

There motivation it would be linked, it is explained, to the health emergency; we read that “We need an injection of confidence: let’s accelerate on vaccines and clear the horizon of the hypothesis of new restrictions”.