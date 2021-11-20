Thirteenth, when it arrives and how much it is taxed

Thirteenth on the way. For pensioners who withdraw it at the post office, the operation will start as early as next Thursday, while for all retired people who receive it directly on their current account, payment is expected on 1 December. Finally, employees and private workers will receive the amount by Christmas. But how much is it taxed? The CGIA Studies Office has wasted no time and has already done the math, coming to the conclusion that it will be, in particular, the Treasury to celebrate. The thirteenth this year will affect 33.8 million Italians: 16 million retirees and 17.8 million employees. Overall, the beneficiaries will collect a gross amount of 45.7 billion euros. If from this amount we subtract the 11.8 billion in Irpef withholdings that will end up in the coffers by the tax authorities, 33.9 billion net will remain in the pockets of the Italians.

This is how it is paid

Also this year, due to Covid, for some subjects the additional monthly payment is paid in advance. The CGIA reminds that retirees who do not receive credit on their current account, for example, the Christmas bonus will be paid starting next Thursday (25 November). This method, introduced in 2020, was decided by INPS and Poste Italiane in order to allow all service holders to go to post offices in complete safety, in compliance with the measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

For employees in the private sector, the CGIA adds, the payment of the additional monthly salary is established by the National Collective Labor Agreement: traditionally, however, it is paid by the owner of the company by Christmas. Finally, for public employees, the thirteenth is processed with the pay slip of the last month of the year; usually both payments are paid around December 20th.

At a territorial level, the Region that the CGIA indicates as the one with the highest number of beneficiaries of the thirteenth monthly salary is Lombardy: between employees and retirees, the people concerned will be just over 6 million. Followed by 3.25 million earners in Lazio and 2.95 million resident in Veneto.

At Christmas, at least 9 billion euros of purchases are planned and with the 13th it is hoped that “breath to domestic demand” will be given. For the CGIA, on Christmas purchases “much will depend on the progress of the epidemic and any closures that the Government could introduce in the coming weeks to combat the pandemic”. However, he estimates that spending on Christmas gifts this year “should return to at least the same threshold recorded in 2019, when it touched 9 billion euros. Nothing to do, however, with how much we spent before the 2008-2009 crisis, when for Christmas gifts the Italians made purchases for almost 20 billion euros in December “.

It is also true that a large part of this monthly payment will be spent in December to pay the mortgage installment, the bills, the balance of the Imu / Tasi of the second home and the Tari (tax for the removal and disposal of waste), but it is equally desirable that the remaining part be used to revive Christmas consumption.