Thirty Russian ships in war maneuvers in the Black Sea. The Farnesina to the Italians: “Leave Ukraine”. And Russia is reducing diplomatic personnel in Kiev

The situation in Ukraine is rapidly deteriorating. At such serious levels that, according to diplomatic sources, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has called a coordination meeting at the Farnesina Crisis Unit for developments on the situation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has invited the Italians to “temporarily leave the country with the commercial means available”.

Crisis in Ukraine, the US urges Americans to leave the country “within 48 hours”



On the chessboard, now even the Russians admit that they are moving. But they talk about exercises. Large-scale maneuvers in the Black Sea with more than 30 Russian Navy ships in the midst of the Ukrainian crisis. According to the Tass agency, which reports what was made known by the information service of the Black Sea fleet, units “of various classes” of this fleet and others are involved. “The ships, and the coastal defense troops, of the Black Sea fleet have set sail from Sevastopol and Novorossiysk for exercises under the supervision of the commander of the Black Sea fleet, Admiral Igor Osipov.” The declared objective is “to defend the coast of the Crimean peninsula, the bases of the Black Sea fleet, economic infrastructure from any military threats”.

Ukraine, Russia sends warships to the Black Sea for military exercises



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the midst of the Ukrainian crisis. “The road to diplomacy is open,” he said, “but it requires a de-escalation on the part of Moscow and a Russian commitment to negotiate in good faith.” If Moscow were to continue along the path of aggression and invade Ukraine, a “resolute, massive and united transatlantic response” would result. In the next few years, a telephone conversation is expected between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Kiev is preparing for possible invasion scenarios. “The city services are working to prevent an emergency situation of a military nature. Kiev is a large metropolis and has an extensive and complex infrastructure of crucial support, the stable operation of which in an emergency situation is perhaps the most important task ».

Ukraine, joint military exercises for Russia and Belarus



According to a note, the mayor of Kiev, Vitaly Klichko, according to whom “an evacuation plan from the capital has been approved”, with the “number of necessary means and safe areas to accommodate the transferred people”. Klichko spoke of “fuel reserves” and “electric generators installed to operate continuously in an emergency situation”.

Metropolis / 25, Pinotti: “Russia-Ukraine crisis the most dangerous in decades”



Russia has begun to reduce its diplomatic staff in Kiev. This was announced by the Moscow Foreign Ministry. “Fearing possible provocations by the Kiev regime or third countries, we have decided to optimize the Russian diplomatic staff present in Ukraine”, reads a statement. The United States orders what was already officially yesterday: the evacuation of the embassy from Kiev is underway.

Biden “Get the Americans out of Ukraine, when the US and Russia prepare their weapons, it’s world war”



In Italy, Matteo Salvini returns to speak, the Italian politician considered closest to Russia, together with the five stars. In a tweet, the leader of the League writes: «About 30 billion cubic meters of Russian gas are destined for the Italian market, via Ukraine. Mitigating tensions and avoiding a military escalation is a question of national security for our country “.