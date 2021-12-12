thirty years of absolute cult signed by Gus Van Sant

MILAN – This story begins with a little-known director, a screenplay that nobody wants to finance and two of the hottest actors in the early nineties. The director is Gus Van Sant, the two faces are those of Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix, the screenplay is that of Beautiful and damned. Original title: My Own Private Idaho, because it’s in that little state wedged between Oregon and Montana, between Washington and Wyoming, and because it’s the title of a B-52’s song that Van Sant loves. But let’s start from the end. September 29, 1991. After being presented at the Venice Film Festival (Coppa Volpi in Phoenix), Van Sant’s film is released in American cinemas. It is delirium, praised by one part of the public – the younger one – condemned by the other. Obvious: the story of two street boys who prostitute themselves cannot make everyone agree. One thing, however, everyone understood. That cheeky piece of cinema was already many films rolled into one.

From the way it started, no one was going to bet a dime on it. Initially the script had only twenty-five pages, in the final draft it reached 73. Gus Van Sant began writing it at eighteen, in 1970, starting from City at night by John Rechy. It had two parts, inspired by Burroughs’ cutting technique: Modern Days followed the story of Mike (Phoenix), that of Scott (Reeves) was a reinterpretation of theHenry IV by Shakespeare. But something went wrong and it took him twenty years to rewrite it. Daring across the board, the story became a modernization of Shakespearean works, those two parts of theHenry IV and theHenry V which he had always read as a street story. Street friend Michael Parker became Mike’s inspiration, Scott became the rich and rebellious companion in adventures. The story was controversial, Van Sant knew it and was not too surprised when, one after another, the productions rejected it. He was also convinced to tone down Shakespeare when even a 20th Century Fox producer, a great lover of the writer, deemed them too high.

Screenplay approved, cameras in hand, one problem remained: the two protagonists. Who would be exposed? The push came when two idols, Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix, came aboard. They had already worked on I will love you … until I kill you by Lawrence Kasdan, and they worked. River, who carried the film in his heart and had decided to put his own in it, had had a difficult childhood, knew the way and his feelings, and dragged Keanu with him. The street. The one that welcomes Mike and Scott as lost children, a direct descendant of that of the Beat Generation. Kerouac and Ginsberg. The road that tells of the search for freedom and a place in the world, without worrying about where you are going. When Scott runs away from home and the waitress asks him where he would go, his simple answer has it all: “Wherever, whatever, have a nice day“. Do you think that all this is enough to make of Beautiful and damned the cult we know today? No, none of what is would have been possible without River Phoenix.

He had wanted to shoot one of the 16-mm film clips himself. Amateur, however, he had failed to load the film, and the result was a white streak, a technical glitch that only increased his angelic aura. The Mike written by Van Sant was apathetic, evasive and, above all, straight. River made it the opposite. It was he who insisted that he was gay and in love with Scott, it was he who made him sensitive and tormented. The bonfire scene? It didn’t exist. He wrote it. There is so much of River in this film, so much that he added and that Gus hadn’t been able to get to. He said it himself, he left a piece of his soul in it, and he was proud of it. Beautiful and damned, in his dozen subtexts, he transformed it first and foremost into a meditation on desire between two men, done in a time when Hollywood didn’t know what to do with it. Keanu and River pioneered Hollywood for big names in cinema to star in homosexual movies. In hindsight, without them we would never have had Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in Brokeback Mountain.

Perverts, criminals, depraved: these were the accusations launched by detractors and conservatives against homosexuals, hidden behind the fear of something other than their normality. When the Gay Liberation Movement uttered the cry: “Perverts of the world, unite!It was New Queer Cinema that answered the call. And Phoenix was there, at the right time. He had seen us for a long time, who thirty years ago talked about what we are fighting for today. “I think it is important for the gay community to have characters who represent nothing but people … I think it is part of a wave that will set a precedent of some kind, so that we no longer need a label“. He understood which direction things were starting to move. “The fact that it is labeled a gay movie shows the stress of our society. People don’t seem to label a movie with straight sex. Ten years from now it won’t be a gay movie, it will be a good movie“. Modern as few.

Bodies set up to emulate Michelangelo’s Pietà and Orpheus weeping Eurydice, the melancholy of a comedy and the charm of tragedy, the landscapes of the American plain and the monuments of Rome (and that scene in Piazza del Popolo). There is a bit of everything in the film that consecrated Gus Van Sant. It has become one of the cornerstones of queer cinema, witnessing an era and a youth that continue to influence us. “It’s not where you go, it’s how you get there“. It’s always the journey that counts in the end. And the journey on the road from Beautiful and damned it is one of those who continue even through the streets of time, even decades away, even without words. Sometimes silences that say everything are enough, like those of Mike and Scott. There remains the sound of that motorcycle on the streets of America, the crackling of the bonfire in the arid nature of Idaho, the passion in a motel room and the cry for freedom of a generation determined not to be told by others what it was. and where he was going. All the rest is silence.