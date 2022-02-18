This 1TB SSD is on sale and includes free Battlefield 2042

This Western Digital SSD stands out for its good performance and now has a discount that you cannot miss.

Having an SSD in a gaming computer is almost essential at this point. Not only do games load much faster, but also the operating system and applications. Also, if you take a look at the recommended requirements of the games that are coming out lately, many recommend an SSD. Well, I have good news. WD_BLACK SN750 SE 1TB NVMe SSD is 22% off at Amazon. Limited Time it can be yours at a price of 117.41 euros, when it has a recommended price of 149.99 euros. This represents a saving of 32.58 euros.

Leaving aside the 22% discount, it is worth mentioning that, when buying this SSD you also get a code so you can download Battlefield 2042 (PC). Thus, you will be able to enjoy the new installment of this saga without having to buy the game, as long as your PC meets the minimum requirements to play it.

A very fast and high capacity NVMe SSD

The performance difference between a hard drive and an SSD is very significant, even if you have a low-end computer. Now, not all SSDs are equally fast. If we focus on the 1TB WD_BLACK SN750 SE, it has a read speed up to 3600MB/s and up to 2,900 MB/s when we talk about write speed.

If we take into account that games are taking up more and more space, having a 1TB SSD is your thing. You can install many titles and you don’t need to free up space as often. As for the installation of the WD_BLACK SN750 SE, it is very easy. You just have to plug it into the corresponding slot (M.2) on the motherboard and put a screw to secure the drive.

If you were thinking of buying an SSD and you are also a fan of Battlefield, then you can’t miss this offer. You can play Battlefield 2042 and by the way enjoy faster loading times.

