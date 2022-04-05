This 2-in-1 robot vacuum with mapping function is 44% off

The Vacuum cleaner robot It is one of the best tools to clean the house in a comfortable and fast way. This intelligent device, capable of performing several tasks at the same time, has evolved to reach almost total autonomy, with features that allow it to return to the charging base when the battery runs out, map the rooms of the home or obey orders that the user gives with the voice. In the market you can find a large number of devices of this type, although in Showroom we have chosen the Tesvor X500 Proa robot cleaning available in aliexpress with a 44% discountbut which can also be purchased on Amazon, where it adds more than 12,000 reviews of customers.

Robot vacuum cleaner and mop

The Tesvor X500 Pro robot vacuum cleaner includes a removable mop with wet cleaning function up to 80 minutes and in just one pass. So this device vacuum and scrub thanks to your adjustable water tankwith which the user can control, through a apps, the desired liquid flow depending on the surface to be cleaned. Furthermore, the robot does not leave puddles because it adds both a special filter system, which protects the soil, and three levels of cleaning intensive (low, medium and high).

The apps free from Tesvor is, precisely, one of the strong points of this robot vacuum cleaner, since with it the user will be able to manage cleaning routes, store maps, schedule schedules, select specific areas to clean, and so on. Of course, Tesvor X500 Pro is compatible with Google Home and Alexathe virtual assistants of Google and Amazon, respectively, so allows you to control it with your voice no need to use the smartphone.

This robot vacuum cleaner offers a great suction power (22 watts) combined with a high capacity lithium battery. In this way, Tesvor X500 Pro provides a autonomy of up to 100 minutes continuous operation and results ideal for use in all types of rooms and surfaces with a single charge: large rooms, carpets up to 15 mm, wooden floors…

Robot vacuum cleaner with mapping

Equipped with a system of SLAM 3.0 navigation with gyroscopewhich improves efficiency and coverage compared to the previous model, this robot vacuum cleaner supports real-time cleaning maps and routes, which allows you to plan the process, check the status and control the device remotely. Another notable feature is that the Tesvor X500 Pro can create virtual walls with which to restrict certain areas of the house through which the user does not want it to pass. Also includes a cleaning function in Swhich prevents areas with traces of dirt from remaining.

Likewise, the robot has other features that make it one of the best options on the market: fall protection, automatic loading (with return navigation to the charging station when the battery runs out) and one cleaning function along the wallwith which it is possible to carry out an efficient washing of all the corners and recesses of the house, where it is more difficult to remove dust and other residues.

“It sucks great, it’s smart enough not to go through the same place a thousand times and it’s strong enough to climb small inclines. The remote and the mobile app are very useful (you can program it from the phone without being present and control the route, if it gets stuck or the battery runs out. It doesn’t make much noise, ”summarizes Verónica, an Amazon customer, who has given the product the highest score.

*All prices included in this article are updated as of 04-05-2022.

