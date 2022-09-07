This $29 Anti-Aging Face Mask Made Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Unrecognizable

ads

As the skincare craze grows, so does the use of face masks. Sheet masks can be so hydrating and soothing, and clay masks do a great job of sucking out excess oil and smoothing things out. There are even light therapy masks and carbonated masks! But we’ve tried it all before, and we can’t help it – we want something new.

We’ve never used anything like the Hanacure All-In-One Facial Starter Kit before, but had to find out more after Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of her and her sister Kim Kardashian wearing it on Instagram last year. At least we think it was them.

The mask, once applied, changed their appearance so drastically that they were virtually unrecognizable! In her caption, Kourtney said Kim convinced her to try it on and joked she felt “superb” in it.

Other buyers are also liking the results they got from using this mask. One said his skin was “brighter, firmer, smoother [and] clearer,” also mentioning that it almost completely faded their smile lines and dark spots. Another said that after just one use, the wrinkles on the upper lip, formed due to smoking, had diminished. A buyer called himself a “believer” after experiencing Hanacure magic for himself!

This unique Korean beauty mask was inspired by the lotus flower, which blooms again with every sunrise. Just like the lotus reborn beautifully, this mask claims to do the same to our skin. It is an all-in-one multi-action treatment that claims to smooth, correct, brighten, tighten, lift, firm and detoxify, resulting in a “visibly younger appearance”.

This kit features patented OctoLift CO2, an anti-aging technology that was created to prevent and diminish common skin issues while removing impurities. It is dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic, vegan, and gluten-free, and has been formulated without sulfates, parabens, or phthalates.

Inside this starter kit are an ampoule of lifting serum, a gelling solution and an application brush. To start, mix everything well to form a gelatinous consistency. This is a single-use kit, so be sure to use it all at once! Then we can use the brush to apply the mixture on our face, neck and hands. Avoid getting too close to the eye area because things are about to get real.

After 5-10 minutes with the mask on, we can begin to feel a “dramatically tightening and lifting effect” and be transformed a la Kourtney and Kim. To intensify this effect, place the face in front of a fan. You can also use a hair dryer! Just make sure you have it on the “cool” setting. After 20-30 minutes, the mask should be completely dry to the touch. We can then rinse it off with lukewarm water. Once we’re all rinsed and toweled off, we can find a brighter, healthier complexion in the mirror!

Another thing we may be greeted with is some redness, but that’s not a bad thing! The mask claims to increase the flow of our blood circulation, leading to redness, especially on the paler skin types. This redness should only last 90 minutes, so there is no need to worry!

Of course, we love the resulting benefits the mask offers, but it’s also a lot of fun to imagine how it will transform our face while we’re wearing it. This is a great opportunity to create an alter ego, like Sasha Fierce, but more like Silly Face.

Violet Gray experts recommend restocking an order of four masks each month when subscribing, which gives us about one mask per week. Violet Gray always has our best interests at heart, endorsing every item they sell with the Violet Code. This means that this mask has been discovered and tested by their community of artists, experts and influencers, as well as approved to meet their exacting standards. If it’s good enough for the Kardashians, it’s definitely good enough for We!

So, who tries this kit? Just be sure to take a selfie before rinsing! Maybe we can try to convince our friends that we had a long-lost brother who looks. . . a bit like us, but in a strange valley. OK, we’re having too much fun with this. It’s masking time!

Discover more of our choices and offers here!





