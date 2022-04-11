Technology

This 30 W charger with USB-C is amazing for only 18.99 euros

The charger of the famous firm has fallen dramatically in price.

When it comes to recharging the batteries of our devices, whether they are phones, tablets, laptops or smartwatches, among others, we must be sure that during that time the batteries do not suffer one iota. And what better way than with one of the chargers more stable and better built like this 30W Belkin for just €18.99. The starting price of this charger was 39.99 euros, a price closer to what Belkin offers in its high-end products.

You save more than half of its official price. Remember that Belkin is a firm that goes hand in hand with Apple, and that it manufactures very good quality products and resistance to time. This is a simple charger, with a single port, but it will not let the battery of your gadgets deteriorate due to any power surge at home at any time.

Buy a good charger for 18.99 euros (RRP €39.99)

Belkin 30W charger with Xiaomi 12

Belkin 30W charger is one of the best buys for this price

This charger has a single USB-C port to ensure that all energy provided is of 30W maximum, depending on the compatibility of your device. Have smart chargingso your gadget will not receive more power than it supports, even if it is less than 30 W.

The Belkin charger is very light, with so only 80 grams of weight you can carry it in your pocket, in a laptop bag or in any suitcase if you prefer. is a charger very compactmore than most you can find on the market today.

It’s a great charger It is made of Gallium Nitride (GaN) with which it is possible to generate less heat during charging by putting the same number of components in another (more widespread) silicon charger in a smaller space. That is, we have more power in a smaller size.

The charger comes alone, without cables, but if you prefer you can buy some of the best USB-C cables on the market to be able to charge your devices in the best possible way. In the age of wireless chargers (or not), Belkin is still betting it all on the good materials, durability and efficiency.

