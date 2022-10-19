News

This 4-legged police officer is a sensation in Brazil

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Posted at 15:50 ET (19:50 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022

This 4-legged police officer is a sensation in Brazil playing



0:54

Posted at 23:06 ET (03:06 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Giant 3-ton sunfish breaks world's heaviest record


0:47

Posted at 13:50 ET (17:50 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Cows in India enter the world of technology


1:11

Posted at 11:01 ET (15:01 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

Millions of snow crabs disappear


0:47

Posted at 09:36 ET (13:36 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

Watch the moment a humpback whale surprises two fishermen


0:49

Posted at 18:42 ET (22:42 GMT) Friday, October 14, 2022

Marc Anthony adds a member to the family


0:45

Posted at 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT) Friday, October 14, 2022

Four pairs of lemur twins born at New Zealand zoo


0:53

Posted at 10:06 ET (14:06 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022

A highway in Utah is blocked by a large herd of sheep


0:48

Posted at 21:18 ET (01:18 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Watch This Dog Freeze Upon Seeing A Halloween Decoration


2:07

Posted at 15:24 ET (19:24 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Owls born in captivity released


1:21

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Four Russians arrested in Norway: they were taking photos of prohibited places

34 mins ago

Ukraine: kyiv police shoot down Russian kamikaze drone – Europe – International

45 mins ago

The problems of Ukraine to shield the electrical system

57 mins ago

What is flesh-eating bacteria? Symptoms, treatments and outbreaks

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button