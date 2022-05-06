This 4×4 with robotic legs was as off-road as it was unreal. Hyundai has changed its mind and is going to start building them

There are vehicle concepts so crazy that it is difficult to think that they will go beyond that. An example is the Hyundai Elevate, a 4×4 with insect-like legs which was envisioned as the most capable off-roader in the world. To our surprise, Hyundai has now announced that it intends to bring these ‘Ultimate Mobility Vehicles’ to reality.

The Hyundai New Horizons Studio will invest 20 million dollars in the creation of a research center specializing in these vehicles, in Montana. It is not exactly an area very close to the rest of the factories in the automotive sector, but it will allow them to have a 1,400-square-meter site to test them.

Hyundai is serious about extreme off-roaders

The first of the off-roaders they will create will be a UMV based on TIGER, a robot that switches between wheels and legs as needed. The function of this vehicle was to move all kinds of weights on difficult terrain.

The second is a vehicle based on the Hyundai Elevate that they presented in 2019. A larger SUV with particular robotic legs that are reminiscent of the robots of Boston Dynamics, a company that Hyundai ended up buying. As explained by the company, the idea is be able to deal with natural disasters.

For the development of these vehicles, Hyundai will initially have about 50 workers. The challenge is, beyond the body of the vehicle, to build the different sensors and control systems that allow having up to six degrees of freedom in each leg. A necessary mobility so that the vehicle can be driven correctly despite how irregular the terrain is.

More information | hyundai