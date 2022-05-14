This 55-inch Samsung QLED Smart TV on sale for 464 euros less

It is also relevant to mention that the Samsung 55Q70A is compatible with high dynamic range content. HDR10+ , which ensures that the colors you see on the screen are especially realistic. If you add to this that it uses perfect technologies to view very demanding content, such as Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, which accelerates its frequency to the 120Hz at its full resolution, you can be sure that everything will always be seen in fantastic quality.

One of the most important things that this device offers is that it has 4K resolution, which will allow you to take advantage of even the most current consoles; and, furthermore, the panel you use is QLED . And what does this mean? Well, the image quality it offers is excellent, because, among other things, its brightness is very high and the contrast is spectacular (since the technology it uses is Quantum Dot). In this way, you will not have any problem when it comes to getting the most out of both games – here the use of FreeSync Premium Pro is striking – as well as movies and series.

This section is currently very important, since there are usually a good number of accessories connected to the television in the living room to take advantage of all its options. Some examples are sound bars; consoles; and even external storage devices in which you have the multimedia contents relatives. The fact is that with this Samsung TV you can have them all available and connected, since it offers everything you need. Here are some examples of what it offers:

Four HDMI ports

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi Dual Band

Two USB ports

Ethernet

Digital optical audio output

RF antenna jack

Also in the sound section there is good news because the stereo sound of this Samsung 55Q70A offers advanced options such as compatibility with standards such as Dolby or enhancement technologies as positive as Surround Sound or Adaptive Sound+ –that adjusts everything to where you are and the content you’re viewing. It is very clear that everything you are looking for you will find on this television.

Good dimensions of this Samsung 55Q70A

This is something that is surely important to you, since taking into account the screen it uses, which is 55 inches, this TV is not especially large because it has very small frames. The point is that if you have a space in the living room 774.7 x 1,231.9 x 248.9mm (here its base of a single element is included), you can place the Smart TV without problems. And, it must be said, this will not be especially complicated.

Finally, it should be noted that, as it cannot be otherwise today, this computer has an operating system. The included is Tizen, an own development of Samsung and that offers the possibility of installing from simple games to applications. And, among the latter, there is no lack of all those that allow access to streaming video platforms. The truth is that it does not lack anything and, therefore, it is a good purchase now that it has a discount of 464 euros on Amazon… Quite a bargain!

