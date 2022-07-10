this 6 million dollar apartment in the middle of New York that they intend to buy!

Like many actors, Zendaya and Tom Holland found love in their workplace! Indeed, the two stars of the “Spider-man” saga have been in a relationship for at least a year… And for good reason, it was in the summer of 2021 that the magazine “Page Six” published photos for the first time. of the two lovebirds exchanging a kiss in the streets of Los Angeles.

Very discreet on the Web as on the red carpets where their appearances must be counted on the fingers of one hand, this does not mean that the couple does not advance in the shadows… The proof? Tom Holland and Zendaya are preparing to take an important step in their life as a couple: that of living together, and above all of buying a property together.

The proof, on July 8, in New York, the lovers were photographed together while they visited a luxury apartment in the Clinton Hill district of Brooklyn.

Sold for 5.35 million dollars, this apartment is a triplex consisting of five bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, an office, an open kitchen and a dining room overlooking a garden… An extremely rare property in the Big Apple since the apartments in this city are generally devoid of an exterior… If the couple

Lisa Ziane