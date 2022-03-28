This 65-inch Smart TV at a price you won’t see again for months

The new Crystal LED panel , made up of crystalline inorganic nanoparticles, is capable of reproducing more than a billion colors with purity. You will see the contents in the clearest, most realistic and natural way possible thanks to its Contrast Enhancer technology and its more than one billion colors of PurColor technology.

The model in question of Smart TV on offer is the Samsung UE65AU7175 from 2021 and at a price that will be difficult to see again in months.

As these particles are inorganic, they do not degrade over time, which better amortizes your purchase. In addition, the size will not be a problem, since we are talking about a screen of a size of 65 inches (163 centimeters diagonal), the second largest of this model. All this without needing more centimeters that you don’t want, since it has an ultra-thin screen.

With Ultra HD resolution, it incorporates a 4K UHD processor that optimizes any image until it achieves a 4K resolution so you don’t miss any detail, enhancing color and high dynamic range (HDR), regardless of the original image.

Smart TV perfect for gaming

Thanks to Motion Xcelerator Turbo, enjoy an ultra-smooth game without blurring thanks to the improvement of frames (FRC) of the new processor that optimizes moving scenes up to 120Hz in 4K. With the new generation of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S already underway, this is a great option if you were looking not only for great quality when watching movies and series, but also to use it regularly as a game center.

The High Dynamic Range HDR+ Increases the range of light levels on your TV so you can enjoy a huge spectrum of colors and all the visual details, even in the darkest scenes. In games like Horizon: Forbidden West or Forza Horizon 5 you are going to be blown away by the photorealism that can be achieved.

You will be able to quickly move between different apps, game modes and much more, since it incorporates the latest generation Tizen operating system, the best entertainment platform, fast, easy and intuitive with the best content and apps. It also includes access to Samsung TV Plus, Internet television.

It is currently available at Media Markt at a price of 679 euros, which is a 14% discount compared to its previous price of 794 euros. However, the chain currently has a direct discount promotion in which they discount 100 euros for purchases over 500 euros, so the final amount once you add it to the cart will be €579. With such a price below the barrier of 600 euros, it will take you a few months to have an opportunity like this again.

The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.