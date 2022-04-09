This 70-inch 4K Smart TV has an unbeatable price today

This 2020 Smart TV had a launch cost of less than 1,000 euros, something that is not common to see for such a size. We are talking about a 4K resolution LED technology television (3,840 × 2,160 pixels) 70 inches in size (177 centimeters diagonal) with up to 178º viewing angle.

The model in question is LG70UN7100 , possibly the cheapest high-end television you will find. With the rise of OLEDs, the other types of panels have seen their price considerably lowered.

This Smart TV is multi-purpose and will meet all your needs. Whether it’s movies, sports or games, it delivers true 4K images with vivid colors and sharp details so you won’t miss a thing.

The Quad Core 4K Processor removes video noise and creates more vibrant colors and contrasts. Low-resolution images are upscaled and reproduced in near 4K quality using upscaling techniques.

To get a cinematic image quality, the processor automatically disables motion interpolation to get the full moving picture effect in the Filmmaker Mode. It’s also compatible with all major HDR formats, including HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro.

In case you are a gamer, the HGIG profile recognizes your TV’s performance and picture quality, then adjusts HDR graphics to deliver the best HDR gaming experience.

Smart TV operating system webOS 5.0

This LG Smart TV integrates the WebOS 5.0 operating system, which stands out for its speed and ease of use. It is also compatible with smart technology LG ThinQ AI, makes your life easier with natural speech recognition to control your home IoT ecosystem. ThinQ AI helps you use the TV in the most comfortable way. Control your connected home and enjoy personalized entertainment through the voice assistant of your choice.

The TV is also compatible with the most popular virtual assistants, such as: Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa that offer us the possibility of simplifying all the activities that we carry out with our television, in addition, we can also control other types of devices that include this same compatibility. In case of using iPhone, we are offered the Apple AirPlay 2 function that among its peculiarities we find the possibility of transmitting different contents such as: videos, music, photos and more.

At Worten right now we have a 30% discount offer. Its previous price was 929.99 euros, but now it can be yours for only 650 euros.

The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.