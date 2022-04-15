This accessory is essential for your car and costs just 20 euros

Share

If you have a car, I recommend you always have this handy.

Walking through Amazon I have found a gadget that could come in handy for more than one. It is one of the 3 best-selling audio electronics products of Jeff Bezos’s platform, so many people are delighted with this purchase. Specifically more than 4,200 reviews they are the ones that this gadget for the car accumulates with a average of 4.3 out of 5.

For barely 20 euros we can have a gadget with 4 functions in one: charger, handsfree, FM radio and USB player. A very useful pass for those vehicles that lack any of these features in their original radio and do not want to spend a lot of money on a new all-inclusive radio that usually costs a lot of money.

See on Amazon.es: LENCENT 4 in 1 charger

Expand the functions of your car with this gadget for 21 euros

It is nothing more than a gadget that does 4 very useful functions when you go in the car. May charge our mobile or any other device through its 3 ports (2 USB-A and one USB-C). It has a button to control calls and connect your mobile via Bluetooth to it by free hands with the vehicle’s speakers. It also has an antenna FM Radio of high quality in case the antenna of your car is damaged. And as a last function, we can use one of its ports USB to connect a flash drive and listen to the music that we keep in it.

The load per USB-C will be at a maximum of 20 W, great news for those who have a terminal that supports this loading speed. The handsfree works through Bluetooth 5.0and we will not only be able to listen to the calls, but also reproduce the music stored in the mobile memory with our car speakers.

In this way, we can charge the mobile, play music via USB, have a hands-free call and then listen to the FM radio with the same device. It is so compact that you can put it in the glove box no problem to use it only when we go on a long trip with our vehicle. As an addition, the button ‘b’ will increase the level of bass frequencies of the music we listen to, with which we will vibrate like never before.

For the FM radio we have a mini-lcd screen where we can see the chosen frequency and thus search for the one we like the most. Once our mobile is connected via Bluetooth to this gadget, we only have to use Siri or Google Assistant to call whoever we want from our agenda.

