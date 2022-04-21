This action game is beautiful, difficult, and you can tell that it is made by fans of The Knights of the Zodiac

It’s hard to innovate in roguelite territory when it seems like everything is done already, but being able to offer a unique background, clean gameplay mechanics, and mix it all up with a killer 2D look and feel has helped Hibernian Workshop put their new opus on the market. Map. We tell you about it in the Astral Ascent preview.

that behind Ascent there are crazy Knights of the Zodiac is more than evident from minute 1 of the game. But it’s not the only thing that caught my attention when I was offered the job of previewing the game a few days ago; The adventure of the new production from the creators of Dark Devotion began in March 2021, when they launched on Kickstarter to finance their ambitious two-dimensional roguelite. The work of Louis Denizet and Alexandre Magnat It didn’t take long to conquer the fans.

Almost 150,000 euros was the final result of the Kickstarter with almost 3,000 patrons who made the video game a reality, which managed to reach the required figure in less than 36 hours. What captivated the fans? Probably the same as me: his two-dimensional aesthetics and his love and pixel-art craftsmanship when it comes to animating the appearance of the different Zodiacs and important events of the adventure. Hibernian Workshop knew how to approach the game aesthetically and mechanically, and its success is in sight within a few hours of laying hands on your controller. But what other secrets does Astral Ascent hold to aspire to become one of the most important roguelites of the year? Arm yourself with the best weapons, skills and be ambitious to the exact extent required by each of the challenges you are going to face: the battle against the signs of the zodiac will be hard.

Horoscope Paladins

It may seem easy to use something as elemental as the horoscope and create a series of rivals to face with them as inspiration, but it is not like that at all; you have to have art to create a need in the user to continue advancing in the battle to kill them and see their appearance and mechanics. The feeling I have at the controls of Astral Ascent is that has successfully mixed elements of two major hits of the genre like Hades and Dead Cells. From the first he takes the charisma of his characters and creates a visual identity around them of authentic luxury; from the second it takes some of the best playable inspirations from what Motion Twin software was.

The first thing that will catch your attention is its colorful world and its stupendous animations in two dimensions. Perhaps not so much the amnesiac protagonist of her, but you will be able to change her for other characters according to the need of the fights with the final bosses. It all starts in a town with different allies willing to help you improve your battle skills in exchange for some items that you can collect on the battlefield. As soon as we enter the roguelite fight, you already know what you are facing: different rooms in which you will have to meet certain challenges in which you will receive more or less important bonuses depending on how ambitious your progress is in your choices.

The first challenges are carried out by small creatures that you must defeat to reach the end of the level and choose which will be our next destination. The screens are normally divided into exploration zones, battle zones and bonuses. Depending on life and our combat abilities, we will have to manage where we want to continue our adventure, focusing all the decisions made at each level on the final battle against a zodiac sign, the climax of Astral Ascent. The most impressive, its wonderful presentations, but also for being the most rewarding part of the adventure.

They mix platform elements with bullet hell and trial and error, which will allow the player to know the different mechanics of each battle to build the best character to face the threat that awaits him in each chapter’s outcome. Each one of the signs of the zodiac has been created with care and good taste, offering the different pieces of history as we come to face them. Each of the final boss battles have been crafted with the guarantee of offering a huge challenge to the player, but always fairly and with enough clarity on the screen to be so demanding.

a zodiac challenge

The strategy when facing each of the threats will be vital for victorySomething that I did not fully understand in the first games was its skill management system. We will be able to execute different techniques and powers by pressing Y or Triangle on our pad, but these abilities are stored in blocks of four that we will have to change as we please to be able to execute the desired action. Wouldn’t it have been more comfortable to create a different system? As I have been advancing in the hours of play I have ended up understanding the role and strategy of its developers after this decision, which has reminded me a lot of the days of Game Boy Advance and the unfairly forgotten Kingdom Hearts: Chains of Memories.

You will have to be attentive to the different skills that are waiting in line, changing them as needed because not all of them have the same utility depending on the outcome of the battle. Of course, the strategy when dealing with each of the threats will be vital to success in Astral Ascent, but some of the rivals that await us in the game are a commendable challenge, it is also true that the tools are numerous and the possibility of enjoying it cooperatively is one more joy to add to the list of good intentions of the software. The title, by the way is still in Early Access and with a solid foundation to become one of the two-dimensional surprises of the year.

Yes, it is true that I could bet on a little more variety in the scenarios and the weaker enemies, but the ability to reinvent yourself with each of the final enemies helps to keep the feeling of freshness at your controls constant. Before the launch it would be interesting if it had a translation into Spanish, but it is very likely that this adaptation is already in the plans of the developers. It has been a very rewarding few hours invested in Astral Ascent and I would not lose sight of it in the coming months: promises a challenge up to the stars of the genre.