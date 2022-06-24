This actor was about to be Spider-Man in the MCU

spider-man He is one of the most beloved characters in Marvel and we all wanted to see him in a movie with the Avengers.

But, in the year 2016 that dream was finally fulfilled, having a young Spider-Man played by Tom Holland in Captain America: Civil War.

Although it was Tom who finally got the role, there were many young actors who were about to get the role and one of them is today in the UCMalthough playing another character.

A rising Marvel star was about to play Spider-Man

It recently premiered in Disney+ the series of mrs marvelwhich is leaving us really charismatic characters, like kamala khaninterpreted by Iman Vellani Y Brunointerpreted by matt lintz.

Bruno is the best friend of Kamalabut he is secretly in love with her, although now it is not reciprocal, besides being a young inventor who will surely have a bright future in the future. UCMdue to the charisma and intelligence of the character.

But what is really important is not this, but rather that recently matt lintz has revealed that he was about to be the spider-man of UCM.

In 2015, two movie giants such as Sony and Marvel finally reached an agreement to add Spider-Man to the Avengers.

The first appearance of the arachnid would be in Captain America: Civil War and the three finalists to interpret it were matt lintz, Tom Holland Y charlie plummer.

“I was at the top of Spider-Man, which ultimately went to this guy, Tom Holland. I don’t know if you know who he is. I met him while he was working on Ms. Marvel. It was great because he ended up coming to one of our sets one day and I got to talk to him, and I look up to him in so many ways. He is an amazing person and actor and it feels like life has come full circle.”

This was revealed by the young actor.

Matt Lintz career

This young actor, unlike Iman Vellani He does not debut as an actor in this series, but he already has a long journey in the audiovisual world.

Matt has participated in shows like the alienist Y The Walking Dead and also in a hilarious film of Adam SandlerPixelswhich premiered in 2015 and also participated in the film Los Free men of Joneswhich premiered in 2016 and in which the great actor acts Matthew McConaughey.

Very few young actors are lucky enough to participate in films with big stars like Sandler Y McConaugheyapart from participating in one of the most beloved series of the decade, such as The Walking Deadgiving a plus to his career as an actor.

Though matt lintz It has not been spider-man in the MCU, he’s doing a great job on the series mrs marvelearning the affection of many fans.

