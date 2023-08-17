This Actor Was Rejected From ‘Camp Rock’ And Became Famous Thanks To Robert Pattinson In ‘Twilight’ – Movie News

Disney Channel paved the way for big stars like Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. Although he was turned down to star in ‘Camp Rock’, the actor got the chance to win the affections of many in ‘Twilight’ alongside Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

great disney channel original movies like high school musical, the Cheetah Girls And protection program for princesses He highlighted the historical and musical talents of stars such as Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, and catapulted them to stardom. To this day, these tapes hold a special place in the hearts of House of Mouse fans; And luckily now you can enjoy them as many times as you want on the Disney+ platform. Although many celebrities emerged from Disney Channel series and movies, not all young actors of the 2000s had the opportunity to shine by starring in one of their productions.,

long ago he was the mortal enemy of lycanthrope vampires twilightTaylor Lautner, who also stands as Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s love interest on the big screen, aspired to be the star of Disney Channel’s golden age. Although he didn’t really try to be a part of high school musical 2 one of two wizards of waverly placeTaylor wanted to star in one of the most remembered movies on Disney Channel,

In 2007, Taylor Laurent auditioned for the role of Shane Gray in the film camp Rockpaper that was finally delivered Joe Jonas, the reason? The film’s director, Matthew Diamond, said that although he liked Lautner’s performance, the actor “wasn’t quite right for the role” and did not have the attitude that was needed for the character. In contrast, Joe Jonas had great singing ability as well as the swag of a teen rock star, which is why the Jonas Brothers frontman was ultimately chosen.

On the other hand, the hero of new moon The specialty is that it was her lack of singing and dancing skills that led her to be dropped from the Disney Channel project, in an interview for Marie Claire On March 1, 2023, Lautner revealed that he made it to the final round of auditions for Camp Rock, but at that point he had not yet had to sing or dance. When it came time to reveal his voice, Taylor felt that his rock star spirit was not strong enough to become Shane Grey. In the end, he felt that the director’s decision was justified.

Although Taylor was never a part of Disney’s team of teen stars alongside Miley Cyrus and twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse, the actor was already seen as a rising actor who had won accolades for his performances in films. Recognition was achieved. sharkboy and lavagirl And cheap by the dozen 2, Although some may say that the former partner Taylor Swift lost a chance to achieve stardom with Disney, the reality is that rejection loomed even bigger with the franchise twilight,