This Actress Has To Appear In ‘I Am Legend 2’ So The Internet Doesn’t Cancel The Movie – CINEMABLEND

We need confirmation that we’ll be seeing this key character who appeared near the end of I Am Legend with Will Smith back.

Last week it was confirmed that I’m legend it would have a well-deserved sequel, which would star Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan; In addition, both actors were also announced as producers of the science fiction film. While Dr. Neville fans have been clamoring for a sequel for several years, there is one character who cannot be erased from the plot if they don’t want the internet to write them off.

We are talking about Anna Montez, personified by Alice Braga, an actress whom we have recently seen in the suicide squad and Netflix’s Sweet Tooth. Anna was one of the few people still alive after the virus wiped out humanity, turning some into Darkseekers..

Alice Braga plays Anna Montez in ‘I Am Legend’.



Anna is the one who leaves Neville’s house after the ambush of the Darkseekers, who found the location of the doctor by following her and Ethan in the dark. If we remember the official outcome (there are two), Neville “dies” in the basement of his house after realizing that his blood is the cure for the virus, but not before giving a sample to Anna to take to the survivor colony.

Although the role of the survivor from Sao Paulo never appeared in the original book by Richard Matheson, it was a kind of mirror image of the important character that was removed in the film adaptation: Ruth, whose figure is quite important in the novel of I’m legendbecause it is the vampire that represents the most advanced species, the one that is closest to being a human thanks to the fact that it can walk under the sun and still has reason.

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan will star in ‘I Am Legend 2’.



The only thing that gives her away is her unbelievable story of survival and, believe it or not, her fear of garlic. Ruth wasn’t the only thing removed from the film adaptation, in fact, the sense of I’m legend it was altered to such a degree that it completely moved away from the author’s vision: to prove that the villain was Neville, for his torture of the Darkseekers; It was a literary analysis that distanced itself from Manichaeism and presented two visions of history: who was the victim and who is the oppressor?

If the novel and the film are called I’m legendit’s because it’s Neville’s last dialogue before he died, when he realizes that his name and person will become a legend of terror among the Darkseekers, who had him located as the human who kidnapped his kind.