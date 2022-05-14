This Actress Revealed It Was ‘Disgusting’ To Kiss Brad Pitt In Film

A classic, so is considered by many the film “Interview with the Vampire” (1994) that among the most varied artists, counts in its cast with: Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. And, although the production draws attention for its narrative, the statement of an actress recently resonated after saying that it was something “disgusting” kiss the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie. Curious and want to understand what really happened?

Who are we talking about?

Its about Kirsten Dunst, who stated such detail about this experience due to the age difference between her and Pitt at the time. She was only 11 years old, while the actor was 29. In one of her interviews, the actress reinforced that this was a very difficult time: “I hated it so much because, I don’t know, Brad was like my big brother on set, and it’s like kissing your brother.”he said.

Upon seeing Dunst’s speech, Brad also commented on the take and said: “It wasn’t an easy road for me either. I mean, my dad is going to see that movie.”.

“It was just a kiss. Everyone at the time was like, ‘You’re so lucky to have kissed Brad Pitt,’ but I found that disgusting.”reinforced the actress.

Finally, despite the hard experience he has faced, according to his account, Dunst prefers to stay with the positive side of having played opposite Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

With information from the news portal Nueva Mujer.

+ DO NOT LEAVE BEFORE READING THESE NEWS: