This actress surpassed Angelina Jolie and is the highest paid in the world

Earning $500,000 per episode of modern-familythe actress Sofia Vergara It is positioned as the best paid in the world. This jump in figures occurred during 2020, due to the fact that the pandemic reduced Hollywood box office income, according to the annual classification of the American magazine Forbes.

With 43 million dollars pocketed in 2020, Sofia Vergara was ahead on the podium, followed by Angelina Jolie (35 million) and the Israeli Gal Gadot (31 million).

the fortune of Sofia Vergara is due to his performance in the series ‘modern-family‘, to which is added his participation as a jury of ‘America’s Got Talent’, which guaranteed him “at least 10 million dollars per season”, not counting his various advertising contracts, according to Forbes.

The coronavirus pandemic stopped in 2020 most of the great productions of Hollywood, which has had a serious impact on the income of the stars, who, in addition to their fees, generally receive bonuses proportional to the number of entries. The closure of movie theaters due to Covid-19 and the lack of new films allowed small screen actors to gain prominence, Forbes explained.

In addition to Vergara, they are Ellen Pompeo (‘Grey’s Anatomy’; 8th place with 19 million) and Elizabeth Moss (‘The Handmaid’s Tale: The Scarlet Handmaiden’, in 9th place with 16 million).

For the first time in the top ten, the American Viola Davis He took the number 10 position, with 15.5 million, for his main role in the police series ‘Murder’, which has been broadcast on ABC since 2014, and in the series ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, broadcast on Netflix.

Apart from Angelina Jolie and Emily Blunt (in 6th place with 22.5 million), all the actresses in the Top 10 received the majority of their income from television or video, including the well-known movie star meryl streep (5th place with 24 million).

In total, the world’s top ten highest-paid actresses in 2020 earned $254 million (June 2019 to June 2020), down 20% from the previous rolling year.

For comparison, the ten highest-paid actors during the same period earned more than twice as much, almost $550 million. Number one, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnsonrecorded revenues of 87.5 million, according to the ranking of men published by Forbes.

In addition to those mentioned, they complete the female ranking in 4th place, Melissa McCarthy (25 million), and Nicole Kidmanin position 7, with 22 million.