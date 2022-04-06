Entertainment

This actress surpassed Angelina Jolie and is the highest paid in the world

Earning $500,000 per episode of modern-familythe actress Sofia Vergara It is positioned as the best paid in the world. This jump in figures occurred during 2020, due to the fact that the pandemic reduced Hollywood box office income, according to the annual classification of the American magazine Forbes.

With 43 million dollars pocketed in 2020, Sofia Vergara was ahead on the podium, followed by Angelina Jolie (35 million) and the Israeli Gal Gadot (31 million).

