This adorable gesture from Justin Bieber towards Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber would he try to reconnect with Selena Gomez? A rumor has just revealed that the singer would have had a tender gesture towards his ex a few weeks ago…

They probably formed one of the favorite couples of teenagers: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber lived a tender and passionate love story that ended a few years ago. Their breakup devastated many of their fans. It must be said that the two stars have grown with their audience. Their love story started in 2010 and turned out to be clearly complicated…

Indeed, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have broken up several times. Through music, the two artists have often spoken of their tumultuous relationship. The young woman who will soon be 30 spoke thus in one of her songs of a story “toxic and abusive”.

Justin Bieber makes a nice gesture for his ex

Today, Justin Bieber lives a very serious relationship with Hailey Baldwin. The singer even married the supermodel in September 2018. And the least we can say is that the young man multiplies the declarations of love for him. The latter is clearly madly in love! Enough to make fans who are nostalgic for his story with Selena Gomez lose all hope. Indeed, some people still hope to see the two ex lovebirds get back together.

This is not so sure… Nevertheless, a possible reconciliation is possible as evidenced by this recent revelation made by the Instagram account two me. It looks like the singer sent flowers to Selena Gomez ahead of the SAG Awards on February 28. Information that has been confirmed by a source close to the singer.

Selena Gomez takes stock of her life

As she nears 30, Selena Gomez recently took stock of her life. And the least we can say is that the young woman seems more fulfilled and happy than ever. If being younger, the singer was afraid of growing up, now she is no longer afraid. On the contrary, Selena Gomez seems curious at the idea of ​​discovering what the future holds for her.