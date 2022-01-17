This advice from Warren Buffett could be your best investment in 2022

It is an investment suitable for anyone, but above all it is the best investment that Warren Buffett recommends to all investors to increase wealth. Here’s where to invest according to Buffett.

When we think of the big names in the investment industry, it’s hard not to think about Warren Buffett. But while Buffett has been overwhelmingly successful in beating the market by personally selecting which stocks to invest in, that’s not the strategy he recommends for ordinary investors. Rather, Buffett strongly believes in an investment that has the potential to make the average investor quite wealthy over time with fairly limited risk. This Buffett’s recommended investment is index funds. Let’s see why this advice from Warren Buffett could pour your own best investment in 2022.

Download the new EBOOK for FREE!



Why are index funds a great choice?

Whether you are a new investor or just looking for ways to grow your portfolio, you have many choices. For example, you might choose to invest in cryptocurrency if you have a strong risk appetite, or, you may choose to invest in stocks which you believe have solid growth potential.

While Buffett may approve of the latter choice if you’re an experienced investor and know what you’re doing, he probably wouldn’t recommend investing money in digital currencies. The investment giant has made it clear that he is not a fan of cryptocurrencies and considers them risky and worthless.

At the same time, Buffett is a big proponent of index funds, in particular i S&P 500 index funds, which are an ideal solution for investors who want to enjoy one solid growth without taking undue risk. Index funds are passively managed funds which aim to match the performance of the following benchmarks.

Index funds are not without flaws. When you buy them, you have no say in the investments they are laden with and furthermore they will not help you generate a higher return than what the broad market offers.

Trading of CFDs on Stocks without commissions



But the advantage of invest in index funds market is that they take the guesswork out of investing. Also, they allow one instant diversification of your portfolio.

When you buy shares in an S&P 500 index fund, for example, you are actually investing your money in 500 largest companies listed on the American stock exchange today.

Now, to be clear, theS&P 500 it won’t always work well. It can, over time, have strong years and bad years. But between 1957 and 2021, it produced a average annual return of 10.5%. And so if you put € 5,000 in some S&P 500 index funds this year, sit back and do nothing, you will end up with around € 100,000 in 30 years if your investments offer the same average return of 10.5%.

Also, assuming you can consistently invest in S&P 500 index funds over time, if you put 500 euros a month into these funds over a 30-year period and manage to get that 10.5% annual average (which, again, represents both good years than bad ones), you will end up with a wallet of 1 million euros all without having to make an effort.

Read also: How to become a millionaire by investing 500 euros a month

Follow Buffett’s advice

To be clear, Buffett himself does not invest in index funds. The reason? Being a genius at selecting stocks to invest in, he can afford higher levels of risk with the aim of beating the market.

But if you’re a common investor, and don’t have the same knowledge Buffett has in stock picking, then you might want to take his advice and invest in broad market index funds. Believe us, this solution could make you incredibly wealthy over time.

Three best S&P 500 index fund ETFs

These three major S&P 500 funds are extremely similar in composition as they all track the same index (S&P 500). All three exchange-traded funds (ETF), invest in the 500 stocks that make up the S&P 500 index and all have closely replicated the performance of the index itself:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

(VOO) iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

(IVV) SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Invest in ETFs and Stocks without commissions



There are negligible differences between the performance of the S&P 500 Index and each of these three funds that follow it. The S&P 500 slightly outperformed each fund, as would be expected considering each fund’s expense ratio.

At the rate of return of the S&P 500, an investment of € 10,000 five years ago would have grown to € 23,610. As the table below shows, even the worst-performing index fund of the three would have increased that investment from $ 10,000 to $ 23,540 today.

With any of these three funds, you can expect your investment to perform virtually identical to the S&P 500. The Vanguard and iShares options have the lowest expense ratios. However, if you are a fan of SPDR products, a 0.09% expense ratio is by no means high. An expense ratio of 0.09% means that € 0.90 of each investment of € 1,000 is collected annually as a management fee.

Real-time chart of the three indexed ETFs

Invest in ETFs with incredibly low fees

Could it be interesting for you:

Investing in ETFs

There is no doubt that ETFs are experiencing a real boom, climbing the ranking of the most attractive financial instruments for investors.

ETFs are as easy to trade as stocks and at the same time allow you to benefit from diversification, as is the case with mutual funds (but with drastically lower costs). This combination of attributes has made ETFs one of the most present financial assets in investors’ portfolios.

If you want to better understand what ETFs are, how they work and how to build ETF-based investment strategies, check out ours ETF Guide.

How to invest in ETFs

Investing in ETFs is very easy: you just need to open a brokerage account with a reputable broker and find an ETF that fits your budget and investment goals. If you are looking for help with this, I recommend that you visit our rich one section dedicated to ETFs.

ETFs are financial instruments that are regulated and listed on the main world stock exchanges. In order to invest in ETFs independently, it is therefore necessary to go through an authorized broker.

Among the many brokers and banks that allow you to trade on ETFs, we have narrowed the circle to those with the lowest commissions, those who offer the most ETFs and those with the best trading platforms. More specifically, among the various parameters taken into consideration, we have given greater importance such as commissions, account maintenance costs and the possibility of trading ETFs listed on both Borsa Italiana and European stock exchanges.

Best Brokers for ETF trading

There are many Brokers who give the opportunity to invest in ETFs, not all are the same and for this reason the choice may not be easy for those who have no experience in this sector.

The doveinvestire.com portal, thanks to the experience of our traders and analysts, has selected some of the best CFD Brokers following some fundamental criteria such as:

Safety: to be taken into consideration, the Broker must necessarily be regulated by an international body;

Commissions: the Broker must have an advantageous commission plan for the trader;

Trading platform: the platform must be simple and intuitive but, at the same time, complete with the necessary tools;

Customer service: anyone may need support, especially when you are in trouble and your money is at stake. A quick assistance service ready to answer any question is a necessary requirement for a good Broker.

Below is the updated list of the best brokers to trade on ETFs:

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a significant risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 62 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. Consider if you understand how CFDs work and if you can afford to take this high risk of losing your money.

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

Explicit Risk Warning: We accept no liability for any commercial loss or damage due to reliance on information contained within this site, including data, quotes, graphics, and buy / sell signals. Trading on the financial markets is one of the riskiest forms of investment possible. All prices and buy / sell signals are indicative and not suitable for trading purposes, furthermore, they are not provided by an exchange, but rather by market makers, so they may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price. We accept no liability for any commercial losses that may be incurred as a result of using this data. The text shown does not constitute consultancy by Dove Investire nor, even less, an offer or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information contained therein is in the public domain and is considered reliable, but the Dove Investire portal is unable to ensure its accuracy. All information is given in good faith on the basis of available data, but is subject to change without notice at any time after publication. We decline all responsibility for any information exposed in this publication. You are encouraged to rely solely on your own assessments of market conditions when deciding whether to enter into a financial transaction and whether it meets your needs. The decision to carry out any financial transaction is at the sole risk of the recipients of this information.