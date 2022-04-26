Technology

This AI only needs a couple of commands to create images that dance between authentic works of art and sinister horror

Photo of Zach Zach7 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

We must know how to recognize when we are not good at an artistic discipline. Many years ago I lost the fight against my clumsiness drawing and painting, so I have resigned myself to creativity on canvas is not my thing. However, technology is advancing so much that I already have a trustworthy painter.

Midjourney is the name given to an artificial intelligence tool that fulfills a single purpose: to paint what we ask of it. It does not ask for anything in return, beyond a small description of what we want to see. A couple of commands and it allows us to enjoy works of art of all kinds and conditions.

Chariot, the sequel to Midnight Wanderers. Or how Capcom created a surprising transition within Three Wonders in 1991

As you can see, there are real fantasy results created by the community. You can also test Midjourney, as long as they give you access to the beta phase that she is in. You will have the possibility of create a limited number of images if you get it

In addition to presenting any gala or event that comes his way, Geoff Keighley has also been challenging Midjourney. For example, he had no better idea than to imagine what Hal-Life 3 would be like if Hideo Kojima himself did it. The AI ​​has it very clear.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach7 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Related Articles

Movistar goes on the offensive and outlines the end of Fusion before the low cost fight

19 mins ago

Elon Musk: Consequences Of The Twitter Purchase Announcement – News Technology – Technology

31 mins ago

Goodbye to my earnings with Shiba! Dogecoin messes up last Monday again! Cardano jumped off a cliff with its current values… Dogecoin messes up last Monday again! DOGE DOGEUSD SHIB SHIBUSD ADA ADAUSD

43 mins ago

‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Now Says He’s a Cryptocurrency Guru

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button