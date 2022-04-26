This AI only needs a couple of commands to create images that dance between authentic works of art and sinister horror

We must know how to recognize when we are not good at an artistic discipline. Many years ago I lost the fight against my clumsiness drawing and painting, so I have resigned myself to creativity on canvas is not my thing. However, technology is advancing so much that I already have a trustworthy painter.

Midjourney is the name given to an artificial intelligence tool that fulfills a single purpose: to paint what we ask of it. It does not ask for anything in return, beyond a small description of what we want to see. A couple of commands and it allows us to enjoy works of art of all kinds and conditions.

As you can see, there are real fantasy results created by the community. You can also test Midjourney, as long as they give you access to the beta phase that she is in. You will have the possibility of create a limited number of images if you get it

In addition to presenting any gala or event that comes his way, Geoff Keighley has also been challenging Midjourney. For example, he had no better idea than to imagine what Hal-Life 3 would be like if Hideo Kojima himself did it. The AI ​​has it very clear.