This aims to be the date on which the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild reappears

Following the release of Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring, two great candidates for Game of the Year are available to all players. Nintendo seems to have a clear candidate for this award, being the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, whose predecessor already got the coveted prize. Hybrid console gamers have been waiting for news since a new trailer at E3 revealed its launch for this year, but the truth is that the company has not offered any news since then. Now insider AccountNGT, known for leaking Star Wars Eclipse ahead of its announcement, GTA Online updates and various insider Harry Potter information, points out that the wait to see Link again will be the longest.

Although the whistleblower and leaker does not usually offer Nintendo scoops, AccountNGT has told players that don’t expect news of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild until next June. Of course, this year remains uncertain as to whether E3 or a Geoff Keighley event will dominate, but it would be surprising if after so many years this isn’t the month that a news-packed Nintendo Direct airs.

Nintendo announces the purchase of a new studio

In this way, as we asked to expect at this point, we will have to wait until the June Nintendo Direct for more details on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, whose adventure will offer an expanded map to include the vast skies of Hyrule throughout a story that aims to be darker than its predecessor. Launch in 2022? Nothing is being advanced at the moment by the leaker, we will have to keep waiting to find out.

