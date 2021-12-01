This Alfa Romeo 156 “GTAm” is unique in the world

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA And GTAm have already become a collectible cult. With the 500 copies already sold, many enthusiasts were left with a dry mouth. But there are those who did not give up and tried to create a unique model inspired by the sportiest Giulia of all.

We are talking about Simon Weginer, a German “Alfa” lover who documented the transformation of his Alfa Romeo 156 GTA in a GTAm.

History

Weginer’s creation hints at the potential that the 156 would have had to become a GTAm twenty years ago. In fact, in 2002 Alfa Romeo designed a version of this type, but in the form of a prototype that was never mass-produced.

How did the idea come about? According to the owner’s account, after falling in love with the sound of the 3.2 V6 “Knock” of the 156 GTA he decided to buy one. A few months later, in winter 2020, Alfa Romeo presented the Giulia GTAm. It was at this point that Weginer came up with the idea of ​​adding a number of modern updates to the 156 GTA.

At the same time, the owner has set himself the “mission” to fill a generation gap that was created between the first Giulia GTAm of 1971 and the modern one of 2020. Precisely for this reason, the special 156 should not be seen as a simple imitation.

Weginer, in fact, only replaced certain details without making the car lose its original soul. For example, the engine remained naturally aspirated and no turbos were added. In addition, the body does not have increased wheel arches or a large carbon fiber wing.

An infinite tuning

The result that we show you in photo it is really interesting and is defined like this by the owner:

“For me it is the ideal interpretation of the modified Alfa Romeo 156 Gran Turismo Allleggerita. Classic, sporty, original and unique. It is more powerful than the original GTA and significantly lighter without losing the elegance and comfort of an everyday car. In my opinion, the gap has been closed ”.

The Alfa Romeo modification list starts from the engine with an engine completely rebuilt by PS Schulze capable of exceeding the 300 hp. In addition, we find a carbon intake system and an Extreme Tuning exhaust system with silencer from Ragazzon.

The changes continue with 18 “alloy wheels OZ Alleggerita, Michelin Cup 2 225/40 R18 tires, Brembo brake calipers gold color and Eibach stabilizer bars. In the cockpit, the rear seats have been removed and the Recaro sports seats, the Alcantara steering wheel with red stitching and an audio system with Hertz HCP-4DK amplifier and 200W subwoofer.

Finally, on a purely aesthetic level, there are the Quadrifoglio and Autodelta badges, the burnished LED turn signals and the custom-made GTAm logo for the tailgate, engine and interior.

The list, however, would go on for a long time, demonstrating the passion and dedication put into this incredible project.