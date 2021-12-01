This Alfa Romeo 156 is so special that it is unique – Auto World

There passion it is something that takes you beyond the usual daily grind. It is something that keeps you awake at night, which leads to unexpected satisfactions, which helps to overcome self-imposed limits. This is the impetus the man behind the Instagram account got. ‘The Three Reds‘, dedicated to his love for Alfa Romeos, and which led him to create a GTAm version of the’ old ‘and glorious Alfa Romeo 156.

Normally the acronym GTAm it shares the Giulia model: it indicates a special collection, of 500 units, full of additional potential compared to the already attractive Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA. Simon Weniger, a 37-year-old German, decided to show what the 156 in the GTAm version could have been like. The model’s history is short, but intense. After falling in love with the sound of the 156 GTA’s 3.2 V6 “Knock”, Simon bought a red specimen: it could already have been good for him, but a few months later Alfa Romeo presented the GTAm variant. The characteristics of the new Giulia convinced Simon to ‘transfer’ them to his model, to make it even more special.

What has changed? A lot, but with criteria. First of all, the naturally aspirated engine was kept, without adding turbo. The bodywork has not been increased, no ailerons have been added. The engine was instead entirely rebuilt by PS Schulze, and now delivers around 300 horsepower; mounts a carbon intake system and an Extreme Tuning exhaust system with silencer from Ragazzon. Michelin Cup 2 225/40 R18 tires with 18-inch OZ alloy wheels have arrived. To match the new performance, gold-colored Brembo brake calipers and Eibach stabilizer bars were installed. In the cockpit, the rear seats were removed and the Recaro sports seats, the Alcantara steering wheel with red stitching and an audio system with Hertz HCP-4DK amplifier and 200W subwoofer arrived ‘in exchange’.

GTAm logos, Quadrifoglio badges and Autodelta were made to measure. There is also a HJC Carbon helmet for any ‘stunt’ on the track. “It is my belief that customizing a car should always be about using the right ingredients in the right quantity, just like preparing a tasty dish. Consequently, this project is not intended as an imitation of Giulia GTAm or an attempt to transform an “old” GTA into a new car. This is my ideal interpretation of a Modified Alfa Romeo 156 Gran Turismo Alleggerita Modified. Classic but sporty, original but unique. Significantly more powerful and also slightly less heavy, while maintaining its elegance“Explained Simon.

It is not the first time that an Alfa Romeo has made Simon ‘fall in love’. Today there are four Alfa Romeos in his garage: a 33 SW QV 1.7 type 905, red, from 1989; a 156 GTA type 932 from 2002; a 2004 blue 147 GTA and a 2007 red Spider.

(all images courtesy of Simon Weniger)