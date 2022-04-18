Take the realme GT Neo 2 for only 399.90 euros on Amazon, the cheapest price since its launch. Eye, it is a perfect purchase if you are looking for a great value for money.

It’s been a few months since we analyze the realme GT Neo 2but it’s still one of our top recommendations for those looking for a complete mobile for the next few years that has plenty of power. At the moment we recommend it with more emphasis, because its price sinks to €399.90 In the most advanced version, 12GB+256GB.

We are talking about a mobile that has a recommended retail price of 549 euros, so savings amount to 150 euros. Be careful, for this price you can also buy it in its striking green version, which you will love if you like bright colors. It is also important to mention that it is the lowest price this version has had on Amazon, price has never fallen so much as it does now.

Not only does this realme GT Neo 2 stand out for its power, which also has a good quality screena main camera that offers good resultsa extensive autonomy and a brutal fast load. It has already updated to Android 12, so we could say that it is the perfect purchase.

Buy the realme GT Neo 2 with a 150 euro discount

The very good sensations that the realme GT Neo 2 left us when we had the opportunity to analyze it have caused it to be one of our great recommendations for this 2022. The first aspect that caught our attention was its design, since we were able to enjoy the striking Neo Green version. If you don’t like such strong colors, you can opt for the black color model.

You will see all the content with a very good quality, as allowed by its 6.62-inch AMOLED E4 screen, Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. In practice, it is a screen that complies with a good grade in every way. Beware, it also houses the fingerprint reader and it has a touch sampling rate of 600 Hz, which means that the response speed to our finger is very, very high.

The realme GT Neo 2 has never been so cheap in its 12GB+256GB version, enjoy maximum power at the best price.

The processor that powers the realme GT Neo 2 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Considering this and that it’s the 12GB RAM version, you can expect top-notch performance, with no issues performing any tasks. This realme mobile is life insurance for the coming years, as it is also compatible with 5G networks. If we add that has already updated to Android 12it is clear that we are facing a good purchase.

When it’s time to take videos, you can use three cameras on the back: 64 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide angle and 2 MP macro. The best is the 64 MP, with which you can get high-quality photos. In addition, it has a 16MP front camera which doesn’t disappoint either.

You can be calm in terms of autonomy, because its 5,000 mAh battery It reaches a day and a half of use without many problems. It is also compatible with 65W fast chargecharger included, so it only needs about half an hour to complete charging.

As you can see, the realme GT Neo 2 is a smart purchase in every way. Take advantage of this historical minimum price to buy it at the best price, saving you 150 euros in the process.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!