This all-power mobile sinks 150 euros

150 euros discount for the Honor 50, a great option for the “gaming” processor, the 108 MP camera and the 67W load.

Perhaps Honor is not a well-known brand outside of Asia, not as well as Xiaomi or realme. However, the quality of their mobile phones alone makes deserve our full attention. In this case we want to talk to you about the good purchase that is the Honor 50which does have Google services and which is currently sinking to the €379 on amazon.

Since it separated from Huawei, this is the first Honor mobile to enjoy Android. The company has not done a bad job at all, which has provided it with a 120Hz OLED displaythe powerful processor Snapdragon 778G 5Ga main camera 108MP and load of 66W. If we add that the discount is 150 euros Regarding the original price, this Honor 50 is an excellent purchase.

Know more: Honor 50

Buy the Honor 50 with a 150 euro discount

The first thing that catches our attention about the Honor 50 is its design, which gives off a “premium” aura with its glossy green glass back and the double ring for cameras. In addition, it also stands out for being compact and light, with a thickness of 7.78 millimeters and weighing only 175 gramsvery positive characteristics for use.

The front appears almost completely occupied by a 6.57-inch OLED screenwith resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz. In practice, it promises high-level performance in terms of sharpness, colors, and fluidity. Of course, you must bear in mind that it is a curved screen. It is also responsible for hosting the fingerprint reader.

The processor that gives it life is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, with which you can perform any task you need. It’s a “gaming” chip, so it’s especially well suited to running games. It also has a 5G modem, so you’ll be able to connect to these faster networks. The model on offer is 8GB+128GBwhich comes with Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 as operating system. Its update to Android 12 is planned for the second half of 2022.

The high level is also maintained in the photographic system, which is led by a 108 MP main camera with which you can take quality photographs. This is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera is 32 MPso good selfies are also guaranteed.

Know more: Honor 50

We ended up talking about his 4,300mAh battery, which reaches the day of use easily. The best thing is that it is compatible with 66W fast chargewith charger included, so in less than an hour you can fully charge it.

In short, the Honor 50 is a very balanced mobile that will give you great joys if you choose it as your next phone. Now it’s 150 euros off, so it looks like a unbeatable opportunity to get him.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!