this amazing birthday dress for her A-line morphology

After many comings and goings necessary for her career as an actress and singer, Jennifer Lopez has this time put down his suitcases in the French capital to allow himself a romantic and family parenthesis. Because it is in the family, although not quite complete, that J.Lo has rewarded the new clan Affleck Lopez during a Parisian getaway.

Came to celebrate not one, but two major events, the interpreter of Jenny from the block rose to the top of the charts stylistically speaking. And for good reason, after briefly wearing two Dolce & Gabbana dresses and Oscar de la RentaMrs. Affleck shone with her presence in a hot pink dress signed Reformation. An appropriate clothing choice for her A-line silhouette.

Jennifer Lopez’s bright pink dress for her honeymoon in Paris

Because in terms of fashion, the international star has nothing to prove or envy to others, the mother of twins Emme and Maximilian opted for a halter neck midi dress during an outing to the Christian Dior boutique at 30 avenue Montaigne. All this, followed by dinner at the exclusive, newly opened Monsieur Dior restaurant.

Jennifer Lopez: her bright pink dress ideal for her morpho in A

Not only tinted by the most trendy color of summer 2022also known as the most rejuvenating colorthis pink dress worn by Jennifer Lopez in Paris, combines several trends in one. The most notable? Its subtle cutout at the neckline, sculpted in a “cut out” style. A summer dress perfect, embellished by a highly rewarding bare back to draw attention to the upper part of J.Lo’s body, and thus balance your A-line silhouette.

What’s an A-body like Jennifer Lopez’s?

Unlike the so-called “V” sport silhouette, the A-shaped morphology is distinguished by a shape pyramid. Not only specific to Jennifer Lopez nor to a tiny other part of celebrities, the pyramid silhouette is considered to be the most widespread among women, and particularly among French women. As proof, in France, 25.8% of women are united by this same morphological signature, according to a study carried out by ClickNdress published in 2015.

How to recognize a morphology in A? Quite simply by hips wider than the upper body, as well as a slim waist. A resolutely feminine corpulence, which J.Lo preferred to flatter with a fuchsia cut-out dress flared, which ends with a mid-length skirt.

How to wear a “cut out” dress according to Jennifer Lopez?

Flagged in this pink dress cut out, the bomba latina who has just celebrated her 53rd birthday has profiled her most beautiful jewelry and accessories for the occasion. At his feet ? Andrea Wazen platform sandals. Something to gain height and all the more style with a Valentino bag and a FoundRae-branded golden set, that her husband Ben Affleck gave it to him for his birthday last year.

The “Bennifers”: their incredible honeymoon in Paris with their children

In the program ? City excursions worthy of a fairy tale, and exquisite strolls yet at the height of the cliché. Between a panoramic cruise on the Seine to catch a glimpse of the most beautiful tourist sites in Paris, a stop at the Matignon restaurant next to the Champs-Élysées, passing by the Loulou terrace a stone’s throw from the Louvre Pyramid… Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have pulled out all the stops to make their honeymoon one of the most memorable.

