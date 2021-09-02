this amazing Hermione cosplay seems to embody Emma Watson herself!

Harry Potter it is certainly one of the most important film sagas of the new millennium, if not the most important. The eight films that make it up have accompanied millions of viewers of all ages throughout the first decade of the 21st century. Despite this 2021 we will celebrate twenty years since the release of the first chapter in theaters Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the story of the most famous wizard in cinema lives on from generation to generation. To date, Harry Potter remains the third highest-grossing film franchise of all time, with $ 7.7 billion.

On the web, there are many fans who pay homage to the saga every day in the most disparate ways, and today we want to reveal one in particular …

Hermione’s amazing cosplay

One of the characters from Harry Potter which holds a special place in the hearts of fans, is definitely that of Hermione Granger, played on the big screen by Emma Watson. Over the years we have seen numerous cosplay dedicated to her, but that of the Italian cosplayer Fabiana Scolarici it’s definitely one of the best we’ve seen so far. In addition to the incredible resemblance to Emma Watson, it is important to underline the care with which the entire outfit was created, starting with objects such as the Time-Turner or the book of The Fables of Bede the Bard.