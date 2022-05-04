Japan is famous for the longevity and health of its people. Not only that, the Rising Sun is also one of the countries with the lowest rate of obesity. A diet rich in fresh, sugar-free foods. Among the ingredients we all know and have the highest benefits is wasabi. Often used to accompany sushi, Japanese horseradish is famous for its spiciness.

But it has a lot more to offer than an intense flavor on raw fish. In fact, wasabi has many health-promoting characteristics.

This Amazing Japanese Root Will Help Us Lose Weight Faster Plus 3 Bone & Brain Benefits Nobody Knows About

According to some studies, this root could, in fact, contain elements that slow down the formation of fat. This is because it has properties that increase the temperature of the body and therefore stimulate the metabolism. Thanks to this, we will burn more calories and this amazing Japanese root will help us lose weight.

But wasabi also has several hidden benefits. This root has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help avoid food poisoning. It could also help prevent heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Japanese radish would also have neuroprotective and antioxidant effects, and would help prevent neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s. Related to this, this root could prevent premature aging.

Finally, wasabi could be particularly effective against osteoporosis, a disease that causes brittle bones. Some components in this root could help bone formation and decrease the chance of breakage.

Where to find wasabi and possible uses

If you are looking for quality wasabi, the only way to find it is online. There are two versions, namely in paste or powder. In fact, products available in stores and supermarkets may have more horseradish than pure wasabi. It is therefore recommended to always check the ingredients carefully.

There are particular ways to use this root. The first is to combine it with the popcorn, sprinkling it with the powder. We do not add salt, as the pungent flavor will be enough to flavor them. Another way is to combine it with chocolate. Not only does it help digest, but it satisfies those who crave a treat after a meal, without weighing on the line. Finally, you can combine both peanuts and peas with wasabi. A great way to create some snacks as an aperitif. There are also wasabi pretzels, usually available in ethnic shops.

