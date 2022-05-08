this Amazon smart speaker is a great buy

Share

Don’t miss the opportunity, this 4th generation Echo Dot is a great purchase for your home. I tell you why based only on my own experience.

Smart speakers are one of the most popular Amazon products, and it is not for less, as they offer a very good relationship between quality and price. I myself have a 4th generation Echo Dotso I’m going to use my own experience to tell you why this model is a great buy. I do not forget an important detail: its price drops often on Amazon, so you can easily take it even with a 50% discount.

Before delving into details about its price, I want to tell you why this 4th generation Echo Dot seems like such a good buy. In short, it has a nice design, very good sound quality to listen to music and alexa inside herthat is, we can use the wizard help to answer questions or control other smart devices. If you want to give a new touch to your home, you have to buy this Amazon speaker.

Echo Dot (4th generation), a great device for home

The 4th gen Echo Dot is one of the best smart speakers you can buy for several reasons. The first of them is its design, with that characteristic circular shape and an outer fabric that you can buy in various colours: anthracite, blue-gray (image above) or white. The device has a compact size, so you can place it comfortably on the bedside table, in the living room next to the TV or in any corner of the kitchen.

Nice design, sound quality and Alexa in a smart speaker that usually comes down in price.

This smart speaker can also boast about its audio quality, as surprised by how good it sounds. I usually use it to listen to music, and the truth is that reaches high volume without distorting the sound in no time. Besides, from the Alexa app on the mobile we can adjust the sound at our whim. In my case, I opt for more bass power. Also, since it is a Bluetooth enabled device, I connect my mobile to send the audio directly from there.

Of course, this 4th generation Echo Dot seems like a good buy to me because it has Alexa, the smart assistant. I often ask questions, I ask tell me about the weather and even play Pasapalabra with her. What I use most with Alexa is the control of other smart devices. For example, I ask him to turn on the light in my room or to turn off the plug in the living room. To use this feature, you need Wi-Fi smart light bulbs, smart plugs and other products that can connect to Wi-Fi.

Another detail that I like about this speaker is that it has a dedicated button to mute the microphone. In this way, Alexa does not listen to us and we can enjoy more privacy. In short, the 4th generation Echo Dot is a very complete smart device for the home. Its recommended retail price is 59.99 euros, but its price often falls. If you keep an eye out for Amazon deals, you can be yours even for 29.99 euros sometimes.

