This and more we will see in ’40 and 20′

We tell you 10 things that will happen in the eighth season of the series For: tania knight APR. 26. 2022

Televisa Wedding of Toña and Brayan Danielle

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

This April 26, the long-awaited new season of ’40 and 20′which promises to surprise us all, since it is the last one that has been recorded so far.

Here we give you a taste of what we will see in it:

one. ‘The Sheep’ will teach you to ‘Paco’ that the new generations commit themselves in another way.

‘Tona’ she will attend a convention of domestic workers and as a result of that encounter she will be replaced by a stunning Cuban who will easily steal the family’s trust.

‘fran’ He will return from New York and at his reception party he will announce something very important.

4. SOMEONE WILL COME OUT OF THE CLOSET

‘The Donkey’ van Rankin assured in an interview for ‘Tell me now!’ that someone from the cast will come out of the closet in this new season and we still won’t know who it is until we see it.

5. The story of ‘Paco’ Y ‘Dew’ will take an unexpected turn.

6. ‘FRAN’ CHANGES HER LOOK

Mauricio Garza He showed through his social networks the radical change of look of ‘fran’ which includes tighter clothing and pink streaks in her hair.

Mauricio Garza radically changes his look for the new season of ’40 y 20′ and thus shows us the new ‘Fran’

7. ‘PACO’ WILL REMOVE A TATTOO

The ‘Donkey’ van Rankin leaked images in their stories of Instagram accompanied by the guest actors: Jose Antuan, Victor Mezaamong others, saying that his character will go to erase a tattoo, which was surely done by ‘Simone’ or some other of his loves.

El Burro Van Rankin will erase a tattoo in ’40 y 20′ and uncovers some of the special guests of the series

Daniel Raymont, Bárbara de Regil, Ilithya Manzanilla, Katia Bada Fialdini, Julieta Grajales, Yare Santana, Tony Serdán, Roberto Palazuelos Y Montserrat Oliver are some of the actors who will be invited and will impact these seasons.

This is how Bárbara de Regil recorded as the new special guest of ’40 y 20′

9. WE REACHED CHAPTER 100

During the eighth season of the series, we will witness the 100th chapter, which the cast celebrated during the recordings, since they did not think that they would go so far thanks to the affection of the public.

Monserrat Oliver will return to ’40 and 20′ in the 100th chapter

10. TOÑA AND BRAYAN DANIELLE WILL HAVE A SECOND WEDDING

‘Tona’ Y ‘Brayan’ They will take a step forward in their relationship. The protagonist of the series leaked the first images of what will be the second wedding of the ‘Tona’. Could it be that now they do say ‘yes’?

This is what Michelle Rodríguez looks like in a wedding dress: El Burro Van Rankin filters images of ‘Toña”s wedding in ’40 y 20’

Don’t miss EVERY TUESDAY ’40 and 20′ at the comedy bar good nightfrom The stars at the end of the news ‘On Point with Denise Maerker’ (approx. at 11:10 at night).