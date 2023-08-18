This animated science fiction film accompanied many afternoons of my childhood. I tried to watch it again and I can’t believe it’s not on streaming

I remember watching Jimmy Neutron on Nickelodeon in the afternoons. I loved little Jimmy’s inventions and watching them get out of hand. For this reason, when I discovered Jimmy Neutron: The Inventor Boy, I couldn’t stop watching it. At that time I found it more entertaining than the series. I don’t know why I thought of that. Maybe it’s because I’ve become very interested in science fiction lately and I’ve gone back to my childhood, but the point is that I can’t find it on any streaming platform, which makes me sad. That’s why today I feel like bringing it to light. We ’90s kids need her back!

What is Jimmy Neutron: The Boy Inventor about?

In this movie, little Jimmy continues with his eagerness to invent and doesn’t seem to think of anything else. launch a toaster into space with a message. And yes, he succeeds and establishes a relationship with an alien race, but it’s not exactly peaceful. The aliens decide to take all the parents off the planet, and leave the children alone. When they find out, they are happy at first, but soon they realize they have to go rescue them. They’re kids!

One of the things I appreciated most about this film is its exploration a comprehensive story Within the universe of the series. All the characters we’ve come to love appear and are greatly expanded thanks to the detail this version provides. Besides, at that time it was very cool for a girl to dream of a fair where no one was controlling you. In that sense, he knew how to completely engage with the audience he was addressing and never stopped providing action in abundance.

In displays of imagination, we could see inventions of all kinds and the leap into space was a creative marvel accomplished with the existence of the Yolkians, a race of evil aliens who held their fascination in the deep. And the movie was a lot of fun with many moments of humor. i remember the details the ships were the attraction The fair took me by surprise. The jumping octopus, the Ferris wheel, the pirate ship… everything was turned into vehicles to navigate a strange planet full of challenges.





It should also be noted that, for a 2001 release, the quality of the film was great. In fact, initially it was not a feature film, but a pilot episode of a series that released in 2002. The truth is that I saw this work after the series, so I wonder if it was there before. However, it was the producers at Paramount who pursued the idea of ​​making an independent story and even went as far as have an enrollment It was nominated for the Oscar for Best Animated Feature that year, but Spirited Away was left deserving of the award.

Despite all its merits, this tape remained in discussion hundred million Dollar, but it spawned the series we love so much. However, time seems to have forgotten this character and, even more so, the tape. It was previously viewable on Netflix, but a license change has made it unavailable for the time being. I am waiting for his return.

