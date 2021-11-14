Nutrition is healthy and balanced when it provides the body with all those essential nutrients to stay healthy. But it is also a powerful prevention weapon, which protects us against some serious diseases. The rules to follow for good nutrition are few and simple. For example, you need to consume a lot of fruits, vegetables, cereals and legumes, but also limit sugary drinks, fatty foods and the use of salt. In short, these are just some of the main rules that every adult should follow to stay fit and healthy.

Some foods are a real cure-all for our body. For example, this healthy and cholesterol-free condiment costs a few euros and would help slow down aging. But we must also know that against intestinal discomfort and blood sugar fluctuations we could eat this cholesterol-free vegetable.

A root still little considered

We therefore know that some foods are healthy and necessary for our body. Precisely for this reason, today We at ProiezionidiBorsa, want to talk about a very particular edible root. We refer to daikon, also called Chinese, Japanese or winter radish. A product grown mainly in East Asia. Its shape resembles that of a white carrot. Daikon has such a crunchy texture, and the tangy, pungent flavor is reminiscent of radish.

A very versatile food, which can be eaten both raw and cooked. A product to be used to flavor soups and which goes perfectly with tempura and fried dishes.

This antioxidant root with great virtues would help prevent intestinal discomfort and heart problems

Daikon is a typical root of the winter months. Therefore, it is precisely the right time to stock up on this food, which according to experts would be a real cure-all for our body. In fact, this antioxidant root with great virtues would help prevent intestinal discomfort and heart problems.

Daikon is a food that could help the digestion process and the well-being of the intestine, thanks to the presence of fibers. In fact, the fibers have the task of helping to fight constipation, favor the evacuation and control the absorption of cholesterol and sugars. In addition, the presence of potassium would help protect the health of the heart muscle and blood vessels.

But daikon is also rich in vitamin C, useful for strengthening the immune system, and vitamin B, which acts on the metabolism. In short, a real ally of health.