It is now clear to practically everyone that in order to stay in an optimal state of health, one should first of all eat healthy.

To achieve this goal, at least three portions of fish a week should be consumed, alternating with meat, preferably white.

On other occasions we have seen, for example, this fish that is worth gold for the body and costs very little. Or this very lean meat, rich in omega 3 and low in cholesterol.

However, there are also foods to consume every day, such as seasonal fruit and vegetables. In this article we will take a closer look at the properties of leek, a very nutritious and easy to find vegetable.

In fact, this antioxidant, vitamin and fiber-rich vegetable would improve heart and artery health by lowering cholesterol.

Belonging to the same family as onion, garlic and shallot, leek is a very nutritious vegetable that would bring numerous benefits to the body.

In fact, it is rich in mineral salts, including:

calcium and phosphorus, which are allies of bones and teeth;

potassium, which promotes good heart and arterial health;

selenium, which helps fight oxidative stress.

In addition, it is an important source of vitamins including:

vitamin C, which is an antioxidant capable of strengthening the immune defenses;

vitamins of group B, allies of metabolism;

vitamin K, which promotes blood clotting;

vitamins A and E, as well as carotenoids.

Finally, the leek also contains numerous molecules with antioxidant properties. The latter, once transformed into allicin, would also help reduce blood cholesterol levels.

A quick and easy recipe

To best enhance the flavor of the leek, we can make excellent rolls to be served as a main course or appetizer.

Once the leeks have been cleaned, removing both the green and hard part and the first outer leaves, cut them in half. At this point, let’s blanch them in abundant salted water for about 5 minutes, to soften them and make them more delicate on the palate.

Once drained and allowed to cool, wrap them with smoked bacon covering them evenly.

Now, let’s make a quick bechamel, melting 50 grams of butter in a saucepan and adding 50 grams of flour. After 2 minutes, pour half a liter of milk and continue stirring until we have a thick mixture.

Then add a tablespoon of Parmesan, salt, pepper and nutmeg and cover the bottom of a baking dish with the bechamel.

Now we just have to lay our rolls, cover with more béchamel and bake at 180 degrees for 25 minutes.

