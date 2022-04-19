This app lets you colorize your black and white photos and it’s free for a limited time

Share

Hurry up! You can get one of the best apps on the Play Store to colorize your photos for free, but only for a limited time.

Today you have the opportunity to get totally free one of the best applications in the Google Play Store to bring it back to life those old photographs full of memories. This is Pholorize, a complete application that will allow you colorize your black and white photos and give them a more modern touch.

If you have been wanting to give life to those old photographs of your grandparents for some time, don’t think twice and download this app before it goes back to its original price.

Get Pholorize totally free and revive your black and white photos

Pholorize is one of the best applications in the Play Store to colorize your black and white photos, since It is very easy to use and the results achieved with it are really good..

This app uses Colorize Images, an automatic service based on Machine Learning technologyto colorize photographs black and white, grayscale or very dark.

Thus, thanks to Pholorize you can automatically convert any black and white photo into a color photograph, selecting what tone you want to give it and even giving color to only part of the photograph.

For starting to colorize your black and white photos with Pholorize You just have to follow these simple steps:

Open the Pholorize app on your Android mobile

on your Android mobile Select the photo want to convert

want to convert Choose the color you want to give it and the parts of the photo what do you want to color with each hue

what do you want to color with each hue Save the resulting photo in the gallery of your smartphone

Once your old photos are colorized, Pholorize also allows you to share them with your friends through the most popular social networks such as Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Pholorize is a paid app, with no ads or in-app purchases, that normally it has a price of 2.99 euros and that now you can get totally free, but limited time only.

