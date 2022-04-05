This Apple Watch made of steel and with a cell phone costs just over 300 euros

One of those deals that comes once in a while, this steel Apple Watch Series 5 is priced out.

If you are looking for an Apple Watch with a cellular connection at the best price, you cannot miss out on this offer. It’s about a Apple Watch Series 5 Stainless Steel that has eSIM and a groundbreaking price. Originally it cost more than 700 euros and now it can be yours for only 319 euros.

It is one of the most premium Apple Watch models, much more resistant than the aluminum models and with the extra connection to cellular networks, which can be very useful. If you take advantage of this offer from the MediaMarkt outlet on eBay, you can take this fantastic Apple Watch Series 5 home for very little.

buy on ebay: Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS + Cellular

As stated, it is a device restored and in perfect condition, which causes its price to plummet to around 300 euros. On Amazon this same restored model is priced at 575 euros.

All operators that offer eSIM compatible with iPhone and Apple Watch in Spain

Specifications of the Apple Watch Series 5

The Apple Watch Series 5 is an amazing watch, has been shown to be able to detect heart disease and save many lives, and it will also be a perfect companion for athletes. These are the main features of the new Apple Watch Series 5:

Aluminum design in various colors.

Retina display with always-on function.

30% larger screen compared to the Apple Watch Series 3.

Water resistant to 50 m and suitable for swimming and water sports.

ECG electrocardiogram app.

Electrical and optical heart rate sensors.

Integrated compass.

Built-in altimeter.

GPS chip included.

Advanced SOS emergency functions.

Fall detection and emergency call.

watchOS 8 with new features such as ambient noise detector, calculator app, Voice Notes, App Store and a lot of independence.

Compatible with all previous model straps.

It’s definitely a great offer. an incredible Apple Watch with cellular connection thanks to the integrated eSIM. Of course, hurry up because this Apple Watch will no longer be available tomorrow.

