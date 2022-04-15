This application can make your mobile speaker sound much better

Share

This is all you can do with Wavelet, an equalizer application that will improve the sound quality of all the audio outputs of your smartphone, including the speakers.

The Google Play Store has a really wide catalog of free applications that you can use to perform all kinds of tasks like download and play music or videos, scan QR codeswatch animes, read books or edit your favorite photosbut if you dive into the Google app store you can discover authentic gems that at first glance go unnoticed.

For this reason, this time we are here to talk about an application that is not very well known, despite the fact that it already has more than 500,000 downloads on Google Play, which can make your mobile speaker sound much better.

Wavelet is the best equalizer for Android

Wavelet is an equalizer application for Android that allows you to set custom equalizer settings for each and every one of the audio outputs of your smartphone, including your speakers.

Despite the fact that all terminals have their own audio processing layer and their own equalization app, thanks to Wavelet you can make your smartphone speaker sound much better.

Thus, to carry out the task of improving the sound of your mobile’s speaker, the first thing you have to do, obviously, is download and install Wavelet on your terminalsomething you can do directly from the link that we leave you at the end of this article, and check in its configuration that there is no other equalizer working and if there is, disable it.

Next, you will have to access the app settings to accept all permissions and make sure there is no other audio output connected to the device. Besides, The first time you open the application you will have to perform the following actions:

Check that the power button located at the bottom of the app is activated, for which it must be blue

Click on the button Settings located on the left

located on the left Activate the option native mode

Once this is done, go back to the main Wavelet screen and click on the option Graphic equalizer. Once inside, activate it by clicking on the switch in the upper right, click on the section Settings and choose the one that you consider most suitable for you. You can always try several and check how your smartphone’s speaker sounds to choose the one you like best.

In case you know the parameters you want to set in the equalizer and want to configure manually you simply have to follow the following steps:

In the menu of Settings select the last option Staff

select the last option Click on any of the figures that appear at the bottom and a pop-up window will open

and a pop-up window will open Select the value of each of the fields by moving each of the vertical bars

Once you have selected them all, click on To accept

In the screenshots that I leave you on these lines I show you a custom configuration posted by a Reddit user on the Android subreddit.

The next step to improve the sound quality of your mobile speaker with Wavelet is to return to the home screen of the application, click on the option limiter and activate it by clicking on the switch at the top. When activating this function, you will be shown some default parameters, but as in the previous case, you can configure them to your liking.

In the screenshots that I leave you on these lines I also show you a custom Limiter setting posted by the same Reddit user on the well-known social platform.

Finally, you only have to play a song through the speaker of your terminal and turn on and off the graphic equalizer in Wavelet to check the difference in sound between the default settings and the custom settings provided by this app.

