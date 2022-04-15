This application gives superpowers to the auxiliary screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Share

This app is called Mirror2RearUltra and it allows you to mirror the content of the main screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra on the secondary panel on the back.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was the most advanced terminal of the previous generation of flagships of the Chinese brand, the Xiaomi Mi 11, and, to this day, it is still the only smartphone of the Chinese giant that has a secondary screen on its back.

However, the customization options offered by MIUI for the outer screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra are quite limited, since doesn’t even allow you to access installed apps from this subpanel.

For this reason, the member of the popular XDA-Developers forum, GuyWithRootedPhone, has created an application that gives superpowers to the auxiliary screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Make the most of the secondary screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with this app

This application that powers the auxiliary screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is called Mirror2RearUltrait allows you mirror the content of the main screen of the terminal in the secondary panel of the same and works on Android 11 or newer with any version of MIUI after 12.

As explained by the creator of this application, Mirror2RearUltra does not have a user interface, since everything is done through a quick tile that appears right after you install it.

Thus, to put this app into operation, all you have to do is go to the quick start menu, activate the option Mirror to Rear Screen and press the button start now that appears on the confirmation screen that appears below.

Once this is done, the application starts to project the content of the main screen on the secondary screenalthough you may have to tap on the latter to wake it up.

Anyway, you should keep in mind that this app is still in beta and has some bugs like the recording/broadcast confirmation screen will appear on the rear screen of the Mi 11 Ultra on certain occasions or that auxiliary screen brightness and rotation not working properly.

What can you do with the rear screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

If you have a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and you want to try this app you simply have to download it from this project’s page on GitHub.

